Nicci Boutiques opens new store in Fourways Mall

Nicci Boutiques unveiled its brand-new store in Fourways Mall, Johannesburg, on 16 November 2023.

Image supplied

The new Nicci store can be found in the new section of the renowned Fourways Mall, located on the ground level, diagonally across from Starbucks, store number NG93.

According to reger, it was time for an upgrade. “The previous store was slightly outdated and too small to accommodate our growing customer base,” she explains.

Consumer-led brand growth

The previous Nicci store at Fourways Mall had over 437 devoted customers, and with the opening of the new shop, this number is bound to increase. “The new store will hopefully bring in more fashion-forward customers with its alluring new shop fixtures, fabulous clothes, and convenient location,” adds Niki.

The new store is aimed to create an unforgettable brand experience for shoppers as the brand continues to keep its clientele at the forefront of all its operations.

The Nicci brand continues to go from strength to strength with a growing customer base who are extremely loyal and place their trust in the company’s consultants, who are experts in fashion and customer relations. When stepping inside a Nicci store, customers are assured that they will have a unique boutique encounter that is sensational, inspiring, and personal.