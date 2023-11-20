Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

DistellBabyYumYum.co.zaMpactJoe PublicMACmobileHustle MediaBataGrey AfricaOnPoint PRQuickEasy SoftwareTechsys DigitalCatchwordsOLC Through The Line CommunicationsEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Ads & Rates

Submit content

My Account

 

Fashion & Homeware News South Africa

Subscribe

Trending

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad
    Submit a job ad >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Nicci Boutiques opens new store in Fourways Mall

    20 Nov 2023
    20 Nov 2023
    Nicci Boutiques unveiled its brand-new store in Fourways Mall, Johannesburg, on 16 November 2023.
    Image supplied
    Image supplied

    The new Nicci store can be found in the new section of the renowned Fourways Mall, located on the ground level, diagonally across from Starbucks, store number NG93.

    According to reger, it was time for an upgrade. “The previous store was slightly outdated and too small to accommodate our growing customer base,” she explains.

    #WomensMonth: Niki Breger celebrates 31 years of Nicci Boutiques this August
    #WomensMonth: Niki Breger celebrates 31 years of Nicci Boutiques this August

      8 Aug 2023

    Consumer-led brand growth

    The previous Nicci store at Fourways Mall had over 437 devoted customers, and with the opening of the new shop, this number is bound to increase. “The new store will hopefully bring in more fashion-forward customers with its alluring new shop fixtures, fabulous clothes, and convenient location,” adds Niki.

    The new store is aimed to create an unforgettable brand experience for shoppers as the brand continues to keep its clientele at the forefront of all its operations.

    The Nicci brand continues to go from strength to strength with a growing customer base who are extremely loyal and place their trust in the company’s consultants, who are experts in fashion and customer relations. When stepping inside a Nicci store, customers are assured that they will have a unique boutique encounter that is sensational, inspiring, and personal.

    Read more: Fourways Mall, Nicci Boutiques, Niki Breger
    NextOptions

    Related

    Nicci Boutiques is donating 10% of proceeds to PinkDrive during Breast Cancer Awareness Month
    Nicci Boutiques is donating 10% of proceeds to PinkDrive during Breast Cancer Awareness Month
    2 Oct 2023
    #WomensMonth: Niki Breger celebrates 31 years of Nicci Boutiques this August
    #WomensMonth: Niki Breger celebrates 31 years of Nicci Boutiques this August
     8 Aug 2023
    #SourceAfrica2018: What womenswear to look forward to in spring/summer 2019
    #SourceAfrica2018: What womenswear to look forward to in spring/summer 2019
     2 Jul 2018
    Fund bets on super mall to Accelerate confidence
    Fund bets on super mall to Accelerate confidence
     25 Jan 2018
    More industry news

    Next
    Let's do Biz