Esprit and the Fezile Fashion Skills Academy are back for another year to serve Umswenko

20 Oct 2023
Issued by: Distell
Esprit, the drink best known for the freshest flavour combos, is excited to continue working with Fezile Fashion Skills Academy and share their latest fashion pieces with you.
“Everything we wear should include a bit of us. Your aesthetic should say who you are and where you come from,” says Fezile Mdletshe, founder of Fezile Fashion Skills Academy (FFSA). Just like Esprit is built around owning your unique flavour, Mdletshe and her academy is about owning what makes us different – as individuals, and as a nation. That’s why FFSA is dedicated to creating local fashion that reflects who we are as South Africans.

Mdletshe believes, “Sustainability in fashion goes beyond eco-friendly textiles and recycling, it’s about people, skills and development.” So, last year, we supported 40 fashion designers, through funding their studies and contributing to a sustainable local fashion industry.

“This year, we’ll keep bringing the freshest fashion combos by giving ordinary South Africans a chance to make their own proudly South African fashion pieces. Drawing inspiration from the future of fashion and three FFSA students, who each brought their unique style and Mzansi-flair, we created three limited edition tote bags. Not just an ordinary tote bag though, one that can also become a bucket hat, and an irreversible one at that! Because as South Africans, we have our own kind of flavour, and lots of it! We need fashion that let us #ServeUmswenko,” says Nontsikelelo Gumede, Esprit’s brand manager.

Each design tells a part of the maker’s story, and a part of South Africa’s story simultaneously. The first design is inspired by FFSA Design Student, Nonhla Karren Malunge, who draws inspiration from nature and traditional African print, as seen in the vibrant spots and colourful stripes of this flowy design.

The second design is by FFSA design student, Itumeleng Koqo, who is inspired by Bosotho culture and vibrant colours, especially hot pink and blue, clearly visible in this bold and fragmented statement piece.

The third and last design is by Simbarashe Emmanuel Kucherera, aka Skutchie, another design student at FFSA, who takes on a more minimalistic approach. Inspired by experimental designers who play with colour and shape, he makes use of two main colours combined with geometric prints for a more futuristic look and feel.

This is how we grow the future of South African fashion together.

#ServeUmswenko #OwnYouFlavour

Esprit supports responsible drinking. Alcohol Not for Persons under the age of 18 years.

Distell
Distell, a global business with roots in South Africa, produces and markets a diverse portfolio of award-winning alcoholic brands that have been crafted by extraordinary people across the world. Some of these brands include Amarula, Savanna, Hunter's Dry, Durbanville Hills and Nederburg.
