Stiles showroom now open in Somerset West

Somerset West locals are now able to select a wide variety of tiles and sanitaryware without venturing further than their own neighbourhood.

Stiles showroom now open in Pretoria Stiles has opened its doors for the first time in Gauteng on Monday, 2 August 2021. The public is invited to experience a wide range of quality tile and sanitaryware finishes, firsthand...

Stiles has opened its doors for the first time in Somerset West on Monday, 2 August 2021. The public is invited to experience a wide range of quality tile and sanitaryware finishes, firsthand.Stiles pride themselves in setting trends in the South African market and provide customers with products not found anywhere else in the country.“Somerset West is a growing and close-knit community full of opportunities. Residents of the area no longer need to go to Cape Town to look for beautiful and exclusive tiles and sanitaryware, we’re bringing the variety to them. We’re really excited to become a part of this beautiful area,” says Steve Joubert, CEO of Stiles.The Stiles Somerset West Showroom can be found along the corner of the N2 highway and Gerber Boulevard.At the start of South Africa’s lockdown last year, Stiles had four showrooms nationwide and while the economic pressures of the world were at large, Stiles opened a further three showrooms. This August they open in both Somerset West and Pretoria.“We’re a community-driven company. As much as we want our business to flourish, we want local communities in South Africa to flourish,” says Joubert. “Opening showrooms in different locations not only creates more local employment, but allows communities to support the economic drivers of their areas, local businesses,” he adds.Stiles strives to be exclusive and unique, offering only the best quality tiles and sanitaryware. They believe in the products they market and employ creative people with an enthusiasm to succeed. They also pride themselves in being involved in local communities. Quality and style will always outweigh price when selecting products. Stiles are leaders in service, technical advice, creative ability and innovative ideas.