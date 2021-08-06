Stiles showroom now open in Pretoria

Fashion & Homeware Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

#WomensMonth

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
  • Telkom announces a new CEO
    Telkom has announced that Serame Taukobong, the company's current CEO of the Telkom Consumer Business and a group executive committee member, has been appointed as its new group CEO, effective 1 October. Taukobong will take up the position on 1 July 2022.
  • Caltex rebrands to Astron Energy
    Astron Energy has announced the details of rebranding Caltex stations across South Africa and Botswana.
  • #CupsforVacs: Wimpy offers free coffee to those who vaccinate
    South African restaurant chain Wimpy has launched its #CupsforVacs campaign, giving free coffee to those who vaccinate against Covid-19.
  • TikTok launches Spark Ads
    Having recently launched TikTok For Business in South Africa, the popular entertainment platform is now taking its offerings a step further with the introduction of Spark Ads. Adding weight to the current belief that creator content is one of the biggest draws for consumers today, TikTok is aiming to empower brands to team up with TikTok content that is already trending.
  • #WomensMonth: Tendaiishe Chitima shares her passion for the creative arts
    Popularly known as Anesu on Netflix's Zimbabwean Cook Off film, Tendaiishe Chitima is a multitalented star who looks to take the world by storm with her extensive, diverse experience and skills in industries such as film and television, ICT, business and development. By Evan-Lee Courie
  • Oliver's in-house digital agency model pays off with double growth in the last year
    Oliver South Africa's in-house digital agency model has paid off big time both locally and regionally with the agency showing double revenue growth, a substantial increase in gross profit and operating profit, and a doubling of its headcount in the last year despite the Covid-19 lockdown. Issued by Oliver
Show more

Retail jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>

Africa

More...Submit news
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Stiles showroom now open in Pretoria

6 Aug 2021
Issued by: Stiles
Stiles finally comes to an eagerly awaiting Gauteng market

Stiles has opened its doors for the first time in Gauteng on Monday, 2 August 2021. The public is invited to experience a wide range of quality tile and sanitaryware finishes, firsthand.

“We’ve always wanted to venture into the Gauteng territory. What a privilege to start in the nation’s capital!” says Steve Joubert, CEO of Stiles.

Stiles Pretoria is located along the well-known Garsfontein Road on the corner of Corobay Avenue in the Glenforum building.

The tile retailer pride themselves in setting trends in the South African market and love to provide customers with products not found anywhere else in the country.

At the start of South Africa’s lockdown last year, Stiles had four showrooms nationwide and while the economic pressures of the world were at large, Stiles opened a further three showrooms. This August they open in both Pretoria and Somerset West.

“We’re a community-driven company. As much as we want our business to flourish, we want local communities in South Africa to flourish,” says Joubert. “Opening showrooms in different locations not only creates more local employment, but allow communities to support the economic drivers of their areas, local businesses,” he adds.


About Stiles

Stiles strives to be exclusive and unique, offering only the best quality tiles and sanitaryware. They believe in the products they market and employ creative people with an enthusiasm to succeed. They also pride themselves in being involved in local communities. Quality and style will always outweigh price when selecting products. Stiles are leaders in service, technical advice, creative ability and innovative ideas.


Media contact:

Nina Appiah-Baiden
Marketing Manager
az.oc.selitS@gnitkeram
0723854604
www.stiles.co.za

Stiles
Stiles strives to be exclusive and unique, offering only the best quality products. We believe in the products we market and employ creative people with an enthusiasm to succeed.
Comment

News


Show more
Let's do Biz