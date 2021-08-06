Stiles showroom now open in Pretoria

Stiles finally comes to an eagerly awaiting Gauteng market

Stiles has opened its doors for the first time in Gauteng on Monday, 2 August 2021. The public is invited to experience a wide range of quality tile and sanitaryware finishes, firsthand."We've always wanted to venture into the Gauteng territory. What a privilege to start in the nation's capital!" says Steve Joubert, CEO of Stiles.Stiles Pretoria is located along the well-known Garsfontein Road on the corner of Corobay Avenue in the Glenforum building.The tile retailer pride themselves in setting trends in the South African market and love to provide customers with products not found anywhere else in the country.At the start of South Africa's lockdown last year, Stiles had four showrooms nationwide and while the economic pressures of the world were at large, Stiles opened a further three showrooms. This August they open in both Pretoria and Somerset West."We're a community-driven company. As much as we want our business to flourish, we want local communities in South Africa to flourish," says Joubert. "Opening showrooms in different locations not only creates more local employment, but allow communities to support the economic drivers of their areas, local businesses," he adds.Stiles strives to be exclusive and unique, offering only the best quality tiles and sanitaryware. They believe in the products they market and employ creative people with an enthusiasm to succeed. They also pride themselves in being involved in local communities. Quality and style will always outweigh price when selecting products. Stiles are leaders in service, technical advice, creative ability and innovative ideas.