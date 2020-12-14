Castle Lite collaborates with award-winning designer Thebe Magugu

Castle Lite has collaborated with Thebe Magugu on a limited edition fashion collection designed for people who are always on the move. Dubbed the Castle Lite Drop, the collection introduces Castle Lite to the local fashion industry.
Award-winning designer, Magugu is at the forefront of setting trends. His sub-brand 'Extracurricular' resonated strongly with Castle Lite’s values of enjoying life and living life in the moment, which gave rise to the collaboration, Castle Lite Drop x Extracurricular.
From classroom to extracurricular activities to socialising with friends, the collection is inspired by 'urban nomads' - individuals forging their own future path by living life in the now, moving fluidly between work and play, meeting different people and seeing different places.
The Castle Lite Drop x Extracurricular collection of functional streetwear fits perfectly into their lifestyle, as the pieces evolve with the occasions.
"Drawing on Thebe’s expertise and status in global fashion, his understanding of the African futuristic aesthetic, combined with Castle Lite’s innovative spirit and enablement of social connections, the collaboration brings together a refreshing limited edition collection," Castle Lite says in a press statement.
