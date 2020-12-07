KFC teams up with local designers to mark 50-year milestone

2021 will mark 50 years since the KFC brand was introduced to South Africa. As part of the celebration of its 50-year milestone and #LetsGo5050 campaign, KFC South Africa has collaborated with local creatives on limited-edition branded products.
Tapping into SA’s unique culture and pool of local talent, the fried chicken brand worked with talented local illustrator Russell Abrahams (known as Yay Abe) to design a collection of limited-edition Birthday Buckets, while the collaboration with local fashion brand Thesis Lifestyle has produced a collection of KFC-inspired streetwear.
Inspired by KFC’s heritage and the culture of Mzansi, Yay Abe added his bold, bright and playful illustration style to the iconic KFC buckets to create a range of colourful collectable buckets.
KFC x Yay Abe
There are three collectable Birthday Buckets in the KFC x Yay Abe range. The Heritage Bucket (9 piece) is dedicated to the people of KFC: from the founder Colonel Saunders to the KFC employees and fans of the brand.
The 'Goodness Bucket' (15 piece) depicts everything fans love about KFC, from "finger lickin’ good" meals and the secret recipe, to the 11-year-old Add Hope Programme that has delivered food supplies to 141 beneficiaries nationwide, with over 150,000 children reached. The 'Sharing Bucket' (21 piece) embodies the special cultural norm of family and friends gathering around a table to enjoy a great meal and good company together.
“My intention was to celebrate and illustrate the combined heritage and growth of both KFC and South Africa over the past 50 years while also bringing to life that good feeling of people coming together to share good times and great meals. When people share a meal around these buckets in December, I want them to feel what I felt when I was creating them: hope, joy and pride in South Africa," said Abrahams.
Thesis x KFC Collection
KFC also went 50/50 with local fashion brand Thesis Lifestyle to create a limited-edition collection of KFC-inspired streetwear. With a finger on the pulse of the street culture and style, the founder of the Soweto-based brand, Wandile Zondo and his partner Galebowe Mahlatsi, create streetwear that they hope will inspire the next generation to define themselves.
The Thesis x KFC Collection includes an exclusive run of bespoke t-shirts, vests, tote bags and bucket hats. These were designed to reflect what they believe KFC founder, Colonel Sanders, would be proud to see and experience if he were to visit the streets of Mzansi today.
“Bringing together the original style of streetwear in Soweto, with the original flavour and flare of KFC, we want this range to tell a story that salutes the South African people of KFC, from their thousands of employees to their millions of fans. Thesis is more than just a brand, it’s a lifestyle, and the same is true about KFC; it is a part of our culture," said Zondo.
The Thesis x KFC collection is now on sale at the Thesis store and online shop, with only 100 of each item available. Fifty percent of all sales will be going towards the Add Hope programme.
As part of its #LetsGo5050 campaign, KFC is also offering customers 50% off selected products every day from 1 to 20 December 2020.
