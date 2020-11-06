Bulldog Gin partners with SA creatives on once-off collaborative pieces

Contemporary London dry gin brand, Bulldog Gin, has partnered with four South African artists, designers and creatives to produce unique collaborative pieces that celebrate each creator's individual craft and trade.

Laurie Wiid Van Heerden of Wiid Design, Marie Aoun of Saint D’Ici, Bonolo Chepape of Lulasclan, and Bonga Jwambi have each designed and created pieces that speak to the essence of their craft while taking inspiration from and elevating the qualities and characteristics of Bulldog gin.The collaboration is part of the liquor brand's efforts to support and celebrate local design, as the brand resonates with the independence of those who seek to carve out their own paths, write their own story and pioneer the unconventional.A total of 12 items have been created from the collaboration, with furniture from Bonga Jwambi, woven artwork by Bonolo Chepape, a gin-inspired botanical scent by Marie Aoun and a glassware set from Laurie Wiid van Heerden.Bulldog Gin drinkers stand a chance to win one of the 12 exclusive collaborative pieces when purchasing a limited-edition Bulldog Gin pack that’s currently in stores until the end of December 2020.Saint D’Ici is a botanical parfumerie based in Johannesburg that creates one-of-a-kind scents from 100% natural ingredients in the form of absolutes, tinctures and essential oils.Founder Marie Aoun highlights that “something special happens when we experience ourselves as part of nature", and for her collaborative Bulldog scent, she worked towards replicating the smell of the gin with the complexity that stems from some of the gin’s natural botanicals.With ingredients such as coriander, bergamot, cinnamon, vanilla and vetiver, amongst others, Aoun’s creation with Bulldog is a unisex scent that is expansive, dry and full of interest and depth.“I think Saint D’Ici is a little bit off centre. I really just put product out that I love, and that is the foremost standard to which I work,” says Aoun of her creative process and the key characteristics of her work.Laurie Wiid van Heerden is well known for his innovative use of cork in high-end product design and architecture. In addition to his specialty work with cork, Van Heerden has an appreciation and passion for working alongside other artists, and his studio’s product offering thus spans a range of design disciplines across a variety of materials.His work with Ngwenya Glass, in particular, has resulted in beautifully considered, hand-blown glassware, and so for his collaborative Bulldog pieces, Van Heerden worked with Ngwenya Glass to create a gin glassware set made from recycled Bulldog Gin bottles.“We came up with the concept of a short gin glass with a unique twist – where we could incorporate recycled glass with cork,” the designer says. Each glass in the set has been designed to meet and intersect with a cork base to form one unit.“For this collaboration, I was inspired by the sustainability of the materials we’d be using along with the idea of curved shapes and round forms. I love to work with honest, sustainable materials – something that can last a lifetime, something that’s high quality, something that’s been handmade.”The design for the glassware set is finished off by a cork tray with a dark porcelain inlay.Bonga Jwambi is a furniture designer with a background in visual art, who focuses on the use of sustainable or upcycled materials and natural wood. He was named a 2015 Design Indaba Emerging Creative and has since honed-in on developing a clean and minimalist aesthetic for both indoor and outdoor furniture pieces.Jwambi is excited by the prospect of coming up with design solutions to modern-day challenges such as producing furniture for smaller living spaces, and thrives on working with clients to produce custom, sustainable pieces that address their needs. “I prefer to explore when I’m creating. There is no limit to exploring,” says Jwambi of his design process.For his collaborative designs with Bulldog Gin, Jwambi’s goal was to create furniture pieces that celebrated the social side of gin-drinking – items that would encourage intimate moments of interaction and sharing. The final custom designs include a bar stool, bench and low resting chair, all of which can be incorporated into the living spaces of their new homes and can be used to relax and enjoy a glass of Bulldog Gin.“I used a natural wood called Kiaat because of the dimension of colour. In one piece of wood you can get about five shades of colour,” the designer explains. “I wanted to create items that anyone would like... that anyone would love to have in their space.”Lulasclan is a textile studio specialising in bespoke scatter cushions, rugs, woven art and unique textile prints. Founder Bonolo Chepape has a background in graphic design, with a passion for patterns, illustration and textile design that represents and celebrates culture, diversity and heritage in a contemporary way.For her collaborative pieces, Chepape created three one-of-a-kind woven artworks that subtly represent the boldness of Bulldog as a brand. From the ‘B’ in the brand’s logo to the shape of the bottle and the brand’s signature black colourway, various brand traits were considered in Chepape's designs to produce the fluid yet geometric shapes in the final artworks.“I see myself as a woven person – there’s different parts that come together to form my identity. And that’s what I wanted to explore in terms of the brand and depict in the three pieces I’ve created.”For one piece in particular, Chepape chose to focus on the concept of progress. “It shows progression, it shows movement, it shows fluidity. We’re here in the present but we’re going somewhere,” she explains.“With the lines depicting the idea of change, of prosperity, of evolving into something else, something new – I feel like it speaks to the brand in that sense because Bulldog Gin is for the trailblazers, for the people that seek to be different. It’s bold and unapologetic.”