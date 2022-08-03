Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Ogilvy South AfricaAFDAKantaricandi CQNew MediaMettlestateBusiness and Arts South AfricaAdclick AfricaPrimedia BroadcastingFox Networks GroupRocketseedBizcommunity.comIrvine PartnersFlow CommunicationsJCDecaux AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

IAB BOOKMARKS AWARDS & SUMMIT Special Section

news | videos | galleries | www.thebookmarks.co.za | www.iabsa.net

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

IAB Bookmarks Awards and Summit

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Ogilvy wins Digital Agency of the Year, at IAB Bookmark awards

3 Aug 2022
Issued by: Ogilvy South Africa
Ogilvy South Africa was announced as 'Digital Agency of the Year' at the 2022 IAB Bookmarks awards ceremony. The Bookmarks, now in their 14th year, celebrate brilliance in digital marketing. They reward both clients and their agencies for building brands through disruptive and high impact digital executions, that deliver measurable results.
Ogilvy wins Digital Agency of the Year, at IAB Bookmark awards

The win reconfirms Ogilvy’s digital credentials with 2022 being the second year in a row that they have received the “Agency of the Year’ honour. Wins were recorded across a breadth of brands including: Mondelez, ABInBev, DStv and Volkswagen. Also, across a multitude of categories for high levels of effectiveness and digital marketing impact. Including best use of data, digital integrated campaigns, digital strategy, interactive design, social media campaigns and on-line video series.

Volkswagen South Africa was also announced as ‘Digital Brand of the Year’ at the awards, highlighting the successful ongoing partnership that Ogilvy has enjoyed with the brand for the last 43 years.

Pete Case, Ogilvy CEO and creative chairman comments, “Congratulations to all our winning clients and teams. It’s wonderful to be recognised again with this honour and particularly satisfying because the wins recognise work that has delivered true impact for our clients. Often this work takes a large leap of faith from our clients, and we are very grateful for the strong brand relationships that we have, that allow us to turn brave ideas into a reality. We also want to extend a large thank you to our external partners and collaborators that helped create this winning work. A final and special congratulations go to Volkswagen SA, who were the biggest winning brand on the night and who thoroughly deserved their accolade. Thank you also to the Bookmarks judging panel for recognising us as Agency of the Year again this year. This is an honour that we are very proud of and underlines the media agnostic approach we have to all the work we do, whilst also recognising the deep digital expertise that we have across our teams here at Ogilvy.”

Bridget Harpur, head of marketing for the Volkswagen Brand, adds “As Volkswagen, we’re incredibly honoured to have been awarded the ‘Digital Brand of the Year’ accolade for our digital campaign executions. We are proud that our team’s dedication to supporting our brand with digital creative excellence has not only showcased best-in-class execution but has set the standard for it. We would also like to thank and congratulate our partners, Ogilvy, for their much-earned award as Best Digital Agency - we could not ask for a better partner.”

For more information, contact,
Awande Dlamini
az.oc.yvligo@inimald.ednawa

NextOptions
Ogilvy South Africa
Ogilvy South Africa offers integrated creative advertising agency and marketing services from offices in Johannesburg, Cape Town and Durban.
Read more: Volkswagen SA, Pete Case, Bridget Harpur, Mondelez, Dlamini, ABInBEV



Related

Image: Danette Breitenbach) At the Bookmarks this year Ogilvy took the top honours winning Digital Agency of the Year, and its client Volkswagen South Africa was named Best Digital Brand.
How to produce great - and winning - digital work1 day ago
Firoze Bhorat, CMO at The Discovery Group is named the MAA 2022 Marketer of the Year Award
Discovery Group & CMO win top leadership awards at 2022 MAA14 Jul 2022
Duke Advertising appoints new MD
DUKEDuke Advertising appoints new MD10 May 2022
Source:
Finalists of Responsible Drinking Media Awards announced30 Mar 2022
Volkswagen launches NFT brand campaign
Ogilvy South AfricaVolkswagen launches NFT brand campaign22 Mar 2022
Source: Reuters/Dado Ruvic
CPG giants Nestlé, Mars and Mondelez scale back business in Russia11 Mar 2022
More related

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz