Festival of Motoring postponed for a second consecutive year

Messe Frankfurt South Africa has decided to postpone the 2021 Festival of Motoring due to the latest surge in Covid-19 cases and the worsening of the third wave.

"The safety of our exhibitors, attendees and staff is of the utmost concern for us. We believe this to be in the best interest of the industry and the event. We understand the significant impact of Covid-19 on the industry, but we are excited about the next event; with new feature areas, an additional focus on B2B and other initiatives to ensure that it will be the best one yet," says Joshua Low, managing director of Messe Frankfurt South Africa.The fifth edition of the event will take place at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit from 26-28 August in 2022."The Festival of Motoring will provide the ideal platform for the industry to relaunch and engage with consumers in an experiential format. We have received overwhelmingly positive feedback from sponsors, exhibitors and OEMs in support of this decision. We worked hard to develop customised areas for participating manufacturers, streamlined the content by adding an all-new Speed Challenge,” says show director Judy Maharaj."The crisis has taught us that collaborative efforts are needed for progress and success after the past two years. Serving the needs of all our stakeholders is a priority, especially during these challenging times. The team is committed to ensuring the show takes place in a safe and controlled environment," she adds.“It’s been nearly two years since the last Festival of Motoring showdown and I am so excited to get back on the track to test the latest vehicle models and engage with all the motoring enthusiasts at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit,” says Jacob Moshokoa. “I understand the importance of having a safe event and I know that the Messe Frankfurt team have big plans for next year August,” he added."We know how much the Festival of Motoring community enjoys coming together for a motoring extravaganza each year. We guarantee fans of the event that they will get to touch, feel and smell the Festival of Motoring experiences again," concludes Maharaj.