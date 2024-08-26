Logistics & Transport Section
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

Women's MonthIAB Bookmarks AwardsYouth MonthIMC ConferenceLoeriesCannes LionsBizTrendsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

MACmobileBizcommunity.comEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

My Biz

Submit content

My Account

Advertise

Logistics & Transport News South Africa

MADE POSSIBLE BY:

More #WomensMonth

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>

    Trending

    2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Three major events to boost Futuroad Expo 2024 experience

    26 Aug 2024
    26 Aug 2024
    Messe Frankfurt South Africa is set to elevate Futuroad Expo 2024 by co-locating three major industry events, creating a comprehensive platform for knowledge sharing and networking. The events—Regional Logistics and Transport Conference, Township Mechanics Summit and Awards, and E-Hailing Mobility Indaba—promise to add significant value to the expo, which will be held at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg from 19-21 November 2024.
    Source: marcinjozwiak via
    Source: marcinjozwiak via Pixabay

    Regional Logistics and Transport Conference

    The Regional Logistics and Transport Conference, hosted by the South African and Zimbabwe Branches of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport, is a pivotal event for the logistics and transport sector in sub-Saharan Africa.

    Over three days, the conference will address critical issues through five key pillars: Infrastructure, Harmonisation, Safety and Security, Skills Development, and Technology & Digitalisation. The conference aims to tackle challenges such as the high cost of logistics in Africa, inadequate transport infrastructure, and complex regulatory landscapes across African countries.

    It will bring together industry experts, policymakers, and stakeholders to discuss strategies for improving regional integration, boosting economic development, and enhancing safety and security in the transport sector.

    Township Mechanics Summit and Awards

    The Township Mechanics Summit and Awards are designed to bridge the gap between informal township car service providers and the broader automotive aftermarket industry.

    This two-day summit will feature interactive sessions focusing on critical issues such as access to finance, market opportunities, anti-competitive behaviour in the industry, skills development, and access to accredited workshops. It aims to expose township mechanics to the wider automotive industry, facilitate networking with key industry players, and foster collaboration between township mechanics and established stakeholders.

    The event will also include an awards ceremony to recognise excellence among township mechanics and highlight their contributions to the automotive industry and their communities. The summit also offers opportunities for corporates and OEMs to involve their suppliers and SMMEs in this programme.

    E-Hailing Mobility Indaba

    Organised by the South African Metered Taxi Association (SAMTEA), the E-Hailing Mobility Indaba will focus on helping e-hailing entrepreneurs transition from owner-drivers to fleet owners.

    This one-day event will address key challenges in the e-hailing sector, such as rising operating costs and market saturation, while showcasing technological innovations like telematics, electric vehicles, and app-based operational management tools.

    The indaba will feature skill-building workshops and seminars on advanced driving, customer service excellence, and fleet management.

    An interactive exhibition will allow attendees to experience the latest products and services in the e-hailing and automotive services sectors. The event will conclude with an awards ceremony celebrating excellence in the e-hailing industry.

    Michael Dehn, managing director of Messe Frankfurt South Africa, highlights the added value these events bring: "By hosting these three cutting-edge industry events alongside Futuroad Expo, we're creating a powerhouse of knowledge sharing, networking, and business opportunities.

    "Attendees will gain insight into the full spectrum of the commercial vehicle sector—from grassroots mechanics to e-hailing entrepreneurs and logistics experts. This comprehensive approach ensures that every attendee, whether an OEM, fleet owner, or independent operator, will find immense value in attending."

    The inclusion of these co-located events will provide attendees with a holistic view of the current state and future direction of the industry, from vehicle technology and maintenance to logistics challenges and the future of e-hailing services.

    Registration for Futuroad Expo and its co-located events is now open.

    Read more: logistics, transport industry, logistics and transport, Messe Frankfurt South Africa, ehailing
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Related
    More industry news

    NextOptions
    Let's do Biz