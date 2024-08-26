Three major events to boost Futuroad Expo 2024 experience

Messe Frankfurt South Africa is set to elevate Futuroad Expo 2024 by co-locating three major industry events, creating a comprehensive platform for knowledge sharing and networking. The events—Regional Logistics and Transport Conference, Township Mechanics Summit and Awards, and E-Hailing Mobility Indaba—promise to add significant value to the expo, which will be held at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg from 19-21 November 2024.

Regional Logistics and Transport Conference

The Regional Logistics and Transport Conference, hosted by the South African and Zimbabwe Branches of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport, is a pivotal event for the logistics and transport sector in sub-Saharan Africa.

Over three days, the conference will address critical issues through five key pillars: Infrastructure, Harmonisation, Safety and Security, Skills Development, and Technology & Digitalisation. The conference aims to tackle challenges such as the high cost of logistics in Africa, inadequate transport infrastructure, and complex regulatory landscapes across African countries.

It will bring together industry experts, policymakers, and stakeholders to discuss strategies for improving regional integration, boosting economic development, and enhancing safety and security in the transport sector.

Township Mechanics Summit and Awards

The Township Mechanics Summit and Awards are designed to bridge the gap between informal township car service providers and the broader automotive aftermarket industry.

This two-day summit will feature interactive sessions focusing on critical issues such as access to finance, market opportunities, anti-competitive behaviour in the industry, skills development, and access to accredited workshops. It aims to expose township mechanics to the wider automotive industry, facilitate networking with key industry players, and foster collaboration between township mechanics and established stakeholders.

The event will also include an awards ceremony to recognise excellence among township mechanics and highlight their contributions to the automotive industry and their communities. The summit also offers opportunities for corporates and OEMs to involve their suppliers and SMMEs in this programme.

E-Hailing Mobility Indaba

Organised by the South African Metered Taxi Association (SAMTEA), the E-Hailing Mobility Indaba will focus on helping e-hailing entrepreneurs transition from owner-drivers to fleet owners.

This one-day event will address key challenges in the e-hailing sector, such as rising operating costs and market saturation, while showcasing technological innovations like telematics, electric vehicles, and app-based operational management tools.

The indaba will feature skill-building workshops and seminars on advanced driving, customer service excellence, and fleet management.

An interactive exhibition will allow attendees to experience the latest products and services in the e-hailing and automotive services sectors. The event will conclude with an awards ceremony celebrating excellence in the e-hailing industry.

Michael Dehn, managing director of Messe Frankfurt South Africa, highlights the added value these events bring: "By hosting these three cutting-edge industry events alongside Futuroad Expo, we're creating a powerhouse of knowledge sharing, networking, and business opportunities.

"Attendees will gain insight into the full spectrum of the commercial vehicle sector—from grassroots mechanics to e-hailing entrepreneurs and logistics experts. This comprehensive approach ensures that every attendee, whether an OEM, fleet owner, or independent operator, will find immense value in attending."

The inclusion of these co-located events will provide attendees with a holistic view of the current state and future direction of the industry, from vehicle technology and maintenance to logistics challenges and the future of e-hailing services.

Registration for Futuroad Expo and its co-located events is now open.