Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

#StartupStoryBiz Trends 2023Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionLoeriesOrchids and OnionsAfrica MonthCannes LionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

City Lodge HotelGlobal Team Horse Racing (GTH)The CoupEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Events News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Lifestyle jobs

MoreSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Deborah Cox to headline Magic Music Sessions in May

27 Mar 2023
Award-winning Canadian singer, songwriter and producer, Deborah Cox will be headlining the Afro-Soul and R&B version of the long-running, sought-after and incredibly successful Magic Music Sessions event this May.
Image supplied
Image supplied

The show is set to take place at the Sun City Superbowl in the North West on Saturday, 27 May 2023.

The Toronto-born seasoned singer who also wears the title of actress has since released five successful studio albums and attendees can expect nothing but an explosive performance coupled with nostalgia and excitement for her timeless classic hits such Nobody’s Supposed To Be Here, Where Do We Go From Here, Sentimental, Up and Down (In & Out) and We Can’t Be Friends.

Magic Music Sessions always prides itself in being a holistically well-produced event that incorporates two essential elements - live music and electrifying live bands.

“This year we aim to take the audience on a journey that amplifies and celebrates the Afro Soul and R&B genres, showcased by the Canadian Music Hall of Fame Inductee, Deborah Cox herself as well as talented and celebrated South African acts that will grace the yet-to-be-announced, star-studded lineup”, expresses Vertex Events executive director, Thato Segaole.

Tickets will be available for purchase on Webtickets - www.webtickets.co.za and at PicknPay stores nationwide from R450, up to R1250.

NextOptions

Related

Boyz II Men confirms SA tour dates
Boyz II Men confirms SA tour dates8 Mar 2023
Source:
Cotton Fest announces Johannesburg lineup24 Jan 2023
Image supplied: Pratibha Singh Baghel
Inner Circle Entertainment announces two concerts12 Jan 2023
Image by Mark Breetzke: Sipho Mabuse rocking De Waal Park
Concerts in the Park: How a leftover pocket between reservoirs became a music hub29 Nov 2022
Image supplied: Trevor Jones
#MusicExchange: A catch-up with global composer Trevor Jones1 Nov 2022
Image supplied: Marc Marot will be delivering the keynote address at #Mex22
#Mex22 set to welcome former managing director of Island Records18 Oct 2022
Image supplied: The MTN Bushfire crowd in 2017
MTN Bushfire announces official lineup!16 May 2022
Image supplied: The Soil are set to perform at the Emporers Palace in June
The Soil set to perform at Emperors Palace13 May 2022

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz