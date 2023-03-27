Deborah Cox to headline Magic Music Sessions in May

Award-winning Canadian singer, songwriter and producer, Deborah Cox will be headlining the Afro-Soul and R&B version of the long-running, sought-after and incredibly successful Magic Music Sessions event this May.

Image supplied

The show is set to take place at the Sun City Superbowl in the North West on Saturday, 27 May 2023.

The Toronto-born seasoned singer who also wears the title of actress has since released five successful studio albums and attendees can expect nothing but an explosive performance coupled with nostalgia and excitement for her timeless classic hits such Nobody’s Supposed To Be Here, Where Do We Go From Here, Sentimental, Up and Down (In & Out) and We Can’t Be Friends.

Magic Music Sessions always prides itself in being a holistically well-produced event that incorporates two essential elements - live music and electrifying live bands.

“This year we aim to take the audience on a journey that amplifies and celebrates the Afro Soul and R&B genres, showcased by the Canadian Music Hall of Fame Inductee, Deborah Cox herself as well as talented and celebrated South African acts that will grace the yet-to-be-announced, star-studded lineup”, expresses Vertex Events executive director, Thato Segaole.

Tickets will be available for purchase on Webtickets - www.webtickets.co.za and at PicknPay stores nationwide from R450, up to R1250.