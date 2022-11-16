Industries

    Meet the new Mrs South Africa!

    16 Nov 2022
    Palesa Matjekane (35) from Bryanston, Johannesburg was crowned as Mrs. South Africa 2023 this past weekend.
    Image supplied: second runner-up Léchar Knezovich, winner Palesa Matjekane, and first runner-up Hlengiwe Sabela
    Image supplied: second runner-up Léchar Knezovich, winner Palesa Matjekane, and first runner-up Hlengiwe Sabela

    Palesa is a wife, mother of two, and a businesswoman.

    Hlengiwe Sabela (39) from Durban is the first runner-up with Léchar Knezovich (32) from Midrand the second runner-up.

    The glamorous crowning event took place at the Theatre of Marcellus, Emperors Palace on 11 November 2022, with live judging taking place for the first time at the preliminary competition on 10 November 2022. The finale show kicked off with Title Sponsor Phangela Group’s powerful entrance.

    The show was hosted by award-winning South African TV presenter and singer-songwriter Katlego Maboe, alongside a spectacular showcase of South African talent.

    Every finalist looked breathtaking in their designer fashion. From glamourous eveningwear to stunning swimwear, the audience saw fashion by multiple designers: Catstreet Boutique, Kaftans by Kaftan Queen, Werner Dey, LOKA, Barreto Bridal Wear and New Romantics Couture.

    Image supplied: Miss International SA Ferini Dayal
    Pageantry and healthcare; Miss International SA on grabbing your dreams

    By 10 Oct 2022

    This year’s selection committee was headed up by the principal judge, Matapa Maila, and included Madelain Roscher, Tansey Coetzee, Dr Fezile Mkhize, Jacqueline Ferns, Storm Johnson and Mankoana Nhlebela. They expressed how incredible the finalists were this year, setting the standard ahead of next year’s class of 2023.

    Since the Finalists embarked on the journey, each of them has undergone a journey of self-development and growth. They have broken out of their shells and became not only voices for change in their communities, but also women working to empower others beyond the Mrs SA platform.

