Save the date for The Cape Town International Jazz Festival!

The Cape Town International Jazz Festival will take place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) in March next year.

Back to entertain after a three-year break thanks to successive lockdowns because of Covid-19, the Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF) will continue its 21st-anniversary celebrations that were postponed in 2020 with a line-up, look and feel and several surprises.

The exciting announcement was conveyed by Judith Sephuma, South Africa’s Queen of Afro-jazz who is thrilled to be returning to Cape Town to entertain festivalgoers.

In Sephuma’s words: “The Cape Town International Jazz Festival holds a special place in my heart. I performed at the very first one and am happy to be at this, the 21st event, to share my music with Festinos again. There has been a definite gap in the music festival calendar without the CT Jazz Fest these past couple of years, so I am delighted it is back, and it promises to be amazing – as usual. I hope to see you all there.”

But it’s not all business as usual. The 2023 CTIJF, known for its scintillating and eclectic mix of jazz and jazz-related music, will take account of the fans’ desires to spend more time enjoying and appreciating the artists that are on offer and the music they love, as well as upping the ‘festival’ feeling with an expanded offering of ‘experiences’ – more details to come.

In 2023, there will be three stages hosting more than 21 music performances. The stages for 2023 are Rosies, which jazz purists will appreciate for the exceptional audio quality of the acoustics complementing the performers’ sound, and Kippies. Kippies retains its position in the main Hall on the Ground floor and will be the place to groove to more familiar names, whilst the open-air Downtown stage (formerly Manenberg) will be the place to discover new beats, names, and jams.

Festival director for many years, Billy Domingo, has retired from espAfrika, the organisers of CTIJF. In tribute, the programming of the 2023 event will pay homage to Domingo’s love of promoting African artists, and the CTIJF’s reputation as a place to discover incredible talent.

Newly appointed CEO of espAfrika, Amit Makan, said, “The CTIJF has grown to embody the diverse talent and star power of South African artists, whilst also providing a platform for residents to experience international music performers they would not usually be able to see. Growing this brand and taking it forward into the next phase of its success is a challenge, one I relish, even with these interesting times we are living in.”

“It is music artists, like the sublime Judith Sephuma who has today lent her considerable support to this next event, whom I wish to thank, as they make what we do a pleasure and worthwhile. Without you, there would be no festival for the fans to enjoy, but together, we are a powerful match made for listening and experiential bliss. Thank you, Judith, and to every artist who has ever performed here and to those yet to come,” Makan continued.

In keeping with the Afri-Futurism theme for the 21st anniversary and looking to the digital future, the CTIJF has partnered with Ticketmaster who will provide the ticketing solution, and the festival will also launch a brand-new audience engagement platform (AEP) and Festino experience app.

The app, like the balance of the line-up, will go live later this year. It aims to be a content-rich platform from which to keep up to date with what’s happening and coming, navigate the festival on the day, set reminders and event planners, as well as enter a myriad of competitions and spot prizes in recognition of the celebration of life and music that is the Cape Town International Jazz Festival.

The Festival returns on 17 and 18 March 2023. To reserve your place in music heaven, make a date to purchase your entry today. Tickets are available here.