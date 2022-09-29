The new FynbosLife Fair takes root

A full day of fynbos festivities will be taking place at the inaugural FynbosLife Fair, which is taking place to coincide with Garden Day.

Image by Caitlin von Witt: The FynbosLife Fair is taking place in October

As more and more South Africans are turning towards converting to fynbos, not only ecologically sound but also cost-effective, the Fair puts the spotlight on fynbos.

According to Fair organiser Caitlin von Witt the FynbosLife Fair, which is run on a volunteer basis, aims to give fynbos its place in the sun by showcasing its beauty and conservation value. This will be achieved by the presence of a wide range of fynbos artisans and conservation organisations, with over 30 stands educating the public on all things fynbos

“With fynbos as the feature of the event, visitors can expect to see and enjoy fynbos-related and-inspired wares; foraged fynbos feasts; beverages ranging from fynbos-distilled or -infused gin and rum, fynbos cocktail/mocktail creations and tastings by Kurt Schlecter barman extraordinaire,” says FynbosLife Fair co-organiser Genie Vittu.

In addition, there will also be botanical fynbos artwork including photography and ceramics, buchu-scented candles, flower crowns, children’s activities, environmental groups and hacking gurus.

Local musicians Wren Hinds, Monwabisi ‘Soulitude’ Dasi and Grant van Rooyen and other artists will be adding to the entertainment on the day with a rich combination of jazz, funk, storytelling, rhythm, soul and poetry in three different languages (English, Isixhosa and Afrikaans).

Image by James Puttick: The lost and found Erica verticillata

“As the buzzing metropolis of the Cape Floristic Region (CFR) biodiversity hotspot, Cape Town is considered both the biodiversity and extinction capital of the world. Found only in the CFR, fynbos is globally renowned for its exceptional plant species richness and endemicity. It goes without saying that fynbos needs our support and protection for future generations,” says von Witt.

The topic of fynbos in all its forms will be informally shared in 30-minute slots, commencing at 10am through to 4pm. The lineup of speakers include Loubie Rusch Author (fynbos food), Stellenbosch University PhD student Kaylan Reddy (fynbos medicine), Caitlin von Witt (FynbosLife and fynbos restoration), Jeremy Shelton (fynbos freshwater conservation) and Patrick Dowling with Helena Atkinson (Fynbos Friends Groups).

Peter Carrick, ecologist and entrepreneur will also be talking about his book on Namaqualand Restoration which will be launched at the Fair.

Not to be missed are two film screenings, Ours not Mine on Namaqualand, produced by Ana-Filipa Domingues and directed by Bryan Little who will be on hand to introduce the film.

Jeremy Shelton will give a talk on fynbos fish conservation before introducing the screening of highly acclaimed and anticipated Ghosts of Table Mountain. This is the new film on the critically endangered table mountain ghost frog, supported by the Endangered Wildlife Trust, South African National Parks, City of Cape Town, CapeNature, Table Mountain Fund, Freshwater Research Centre and South African National Biodiversity Institute.

Kids are welcome to explore the Funbos play area for a fun fynbos art extravaganza led by FundaFynbos and KuruFynbos artists, a performance by The Jungle Theatre and more!

The FynbosLife Fair will take place on 9 October at Zandvlei Lookout in Lakeside. For more information visit the FynbosLife website.