5 predictions for the future of events

Covid-19, and the subsequent precautions to slow down the spread of the novel coronavirus, has disrupted every aspect of our lives, including birthdays...
12 May 2020
© Pexels
When events came to a standstill, it wasn’t long before the innovations began with ideas springing forth to create income for staff and keep businesses going. Everything from music, theatre and comedy to exercise classes, education, museums and historic sites, has moved into the virtual realm.
In some ways, we have access to more than ever before. Some of these innovations will remain, while real-world eventing will continue with some adaptations.
You can virtually explore everything from the Louvre in Paris, Yosemite National Park in California, Machu Picchu in Peru or the Great Wall of China to South Africa’s own Nelson Mandela Capture Site or Robben Island.
Or you can bring some entertainment from the outside world into your home. Already, you can order food cooked by some of the country’s top chefs, take part in virtual escape rooms and interactive theatre experiences or partake in online classes in cooking, crafts and more.
Winemakers in some of the world’s top wine-producing regions such as Australia and California are hosting in-home wine tasting experiences. Now that alcohol sales in South Africa are no longer banned, local wineries could well follow suit.
Whatever the event, I expect that live streaming will become a part of events, replacing or augmenting live shows to capture larger audiences forever.
Certain event sectors are well suited to streaming and have actually grown ticket sales numbers by making the move online. Live comedy is one such area. While performing to a silent camera is certainly not the easiest platform for comedians, who thrive from audience engagement and laughter feedback, those who have been able to make the switch to streaming have been able to draw in global audiences.
Likewise, musicians have been performing for hordes of fans online and engaging directly with their audiences in a way never seen before. While live music is unlikely to disappear entirely, online is certainly a more viable platform to attract and grow audience numbers.
It is unclear when public gatherings will be allowed to return, and when they do it will almost certainly only be permitted with the appropriate safety measures in place.
These will likely include a mandatory screening of all entrants to the event, a dedicated health and safety officer on-site, a health and safety plan that may include quarantine areas on-site, contact tracing measures, as well as pre-event communication to attendees to explain what to expect on the day with respect to safety policies.
In addition, ticketing companies may need to assist in contact tracing. Attendees will be encouraged to still wear masks or be physically distanced from each other to limit the potential spread of contagions.
I expect that either these policies will need to change, or event professionals may seek out other forms of event cancellation insurance.
Consumer refund claims, which also threaten the livelihood of event organisers, may need a new form of treatment under consumer protection laws to navigate a post-pandemic world.
Even as we return to physical gatherings, attendees may find digital activations and possibly even ways to connect with friends who aren't there physically. As we move from the virtual world back to reality, I’m certain that this interactivity and accessibility will prevail in the long term.