    Report sheds light on the Africa Cup of Nations 2023

    11 Jan 2024
    11 Jan 2024
    Africa Sports Unified (ASU), a boutique strategic consultancy and knowledge hub dedicated to connecting and developing a sustainable pan-African sports ecosystem, has launched the Africa Cup of Nations 2023 Overview Report, offering a comprehensive analysis of the tournament's impact on sports, economics, and culture in Africa.
    Image by from
    Image by Phillip Kofler from Pixabay

    The report also delves into the dynamics of Africa’s biggest sporting event, showcasing how the tournament is more than just a series of matches, but a catalyst for social and economic change.

    Highlighting key statistics and trends, the report reveals the increasing significance of AFCON in the global sports arena. It provides an exclusive look into the commercial and media partners, venues and host cities as well as an analysis of social media and the evolving landscape of fan engagement.

    "AFCON 2023 is not just a celebration of African football; it's a testament to the continent's growing stature in the global sports industry," said Gabriel Ajala, founder of Africa Sports Unified.

    "Our report offers a one-stop destination pertaining to all the key information regarding the tournament from trusted sources. Our analysis offers valuable insights for governments, sports federations, business sectors and fans, showcasing the multifaceted impact of this prestigious event."

    Download the Africa Cup of Nations 2023 Overview Report

    Source: African Press Organisation

    APO is the sole press release wire in Africa, and the global leader in media relations related to Africa. With headquarters in Dakar, Senegal, APO owns a media database of over 150,000 contacts and the main Africa-related news online community.

    Go to: www.bizcommunity.com/PressOffice.aspx?cn=apogroup


