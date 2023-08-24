Tang expands its restaurant empire to Dubai

Nicky van der Walt's multi-award-winning Asian luxury restaurant and bar is set to open at the prestigious Address Palace Downtown Dubai Hotel later this year

Tang, the multi-award-winning Asian luxury restaurant and bar is set to launch in Dubai in December 2023. Located within the prestigious Address Palace Downtown Hotel, Tang Dubai offers guests a sensory dining experience inspired by contemporary Japanese izakaya’s and the classic Cantonese eateries of Hong Kong, whilst boasting glittering views of the iconic Burj Khalifa and magnificent Dubai Fountains.

Curated by renowned hospitality entrepreneur Nicky van der Walt, Tang Dubai is the first international export of the acclaimed South African hospitality portfolio that includes Tang Sandton which debuted in Johannesburg, South Africa in 2021, followed by Tang V&A Waterfront in Cape Town, South Africa in 2022.

“Dubai is the most logical evolution and next step in our brand story. Although we have been approached a few times by different landlords, it was important for the flagship of our international expansion to match the iconic locations of both our sister restaurants,” Nicky van der Walt, founder and owner of Miramar Collection – which owns the restaurants and his own wine label.

Named after the Tang dynasty, Tang Dubai pays homage to the golden era of Chinese history, renowned for its cosmopolitan culture, prosperity, and classic timelessness. Designed by award-winning interior architect Tristian Du Plessis, Tang Dubai is set over 10,000 sq. ft and seamlessly embodies a sleek, luxe, and minimalist aesthetic, enveloped with a tropical Asian ambiance. Following the same signature style of Tang Sandton and Tang V&A Waterfront in South Africa, Du Plessis will continue to draw on the brand’s elemental design and modern tropical movement with Tang Dubai.

Inspired by the authentic izakaya’s of Japan, a relaxed venue where diners can experience an array of plates, flavours, and tastes, to be shared between family and friends, Tang Dubai embraces and elevates this concept with an exquisite menu of contemporary Asian cuisine, serving incredible Cantonese style dishes, featuring a robata grill, exceptional sushi and a stunning selection of authentic wok dishes that will delight and indulge the senses.

“We are looking forward to bringing our alluring, high-energy, premium dining experience to the Dubai market. From a culinary point of view, this is a city at the epicentre of gastronomy with the best operators in the world. We are incredibly honoured and humbled to have the opportunity to introduce Tang to this new audience – and to do so in a breath-taking and legendary location is mind-blowing,” Nicky van der Walt.

The Tang culinary empire has built up an exceptional international reputation and loyal following since its inception, with Tang V&A Waterfront, Cape Town being awarded ‘International Restaurant of the Year’ at the 2023 Luxe Restaurant Awards, whilst Tang Sandton Johannesburg has won multiple awards and critical acclaim and has most recently been nominated at the internationally revered 2023 World Culinary Awards.