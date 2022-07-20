GRK aims to redefine Greek food in South Africa

Modern Greek eatery GRK opened its doors in Sandton, Johannesburg in early July 2022, launching its menu with an exciting twist on classic Greek street food.

Image supplied: GRK is aiming to redefine the gyro

This includes an innovative twist on the gyro. A classic gyro is usually made from meat cooked on a vertical rotisserie and served wrapped or stuffed in pita bread. The owners saw an opportunity to make the gyro the star of the show, however via the "new method" of cooking the meat - which was encountered by the owners in Greece five years ago.

The new method offers a product that is fresher and safer utilising only top-quality meat prepared and grilled on flat grills onsite. The meat is thinly sliced and then cut on open kitchen butcher blocks with custom-made half-moon knives, unique to GRK. Although a different take on the traditional gyro, there is no compromise on that punchy gyro flavour. This method of cooking is cleaner and more sanitary offering discerning diners great tasting food, in a modern, upmarket, yet casual setting.

Pork, beef, lamb, chicken and kofta gyro is offered, all served in a traditional pita. The pitas, which are imported directly from Greece, contain no added sugar and are suitable for vegetarians and vegans, and come in four variations; village (choriatiki), wholegrain, carob and corn, each containing their own nutritional values. Furthermore, for vegetarians and vegans; falafel, traditional halloumi and mushroom options are offered, which are equally as delicious as the meat options.

All gyros come with a variety of dips, which have been specially adjusted to South African palates. Dips include classic options such as Tzatziki (garlic, herbed or avocado) and hummus but also less traditional flavours such as yoghurt mustard and babaganoush. A variety of salads are also available - displayed in GRK’s fruit and vegetable feature display fridge, situated within the open kitchen.

The eatery, which is owned by Greek natives, displays a fresh clean look with interiors designed by Giorgio Tatsakis of Atelier Giorgio, featuring ebony timber, a neutral palette, and clean geometric lines.

Image supplied: GRK opened in Sandton earlier in July

“Inspired by, and paying reference to Greek art forms, the intention of the space was to steer away from the traditional ‘blue and white’ aesthetic that one generally sees and associates with a Greek restaurant, and modernize it, just like the food,” said Tatsakis.

The contemporary setting of GRK is largely made up of custom-coloured Herringbone Wolkberg tiles, which appear on both the floor and walls, mirroring the geometric wooden detail that stretches across the ceiling above, as well as an upholstery print which is a modern take on a Greek mosaic. Inspired by Greek art forms, a focal point is the organic-shaped bar counter detail and the symmetrical, modular wall panel placed perfectly at the back of the arched seating booths.

Besides gyro, GRK also specialises in Vaflaki (freshly baked mini waffles imported from Greece), homemade Italian gelato (using imported products), as well as authentic ready-made meals which are personally prepared by their in-house team of Greek chefs, ready for you to grab on the go or enjoy at the eatery.

GRK is situated at Shop 5, Rivonia Village Shopping Centre, Corner Rivonia Boulevard and Mutual Road, Rivonia in Sandton.

