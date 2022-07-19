Cape Town's Fyn makes global 50 Best list

Since 2002, The World's 50 Best Restaurants has aimed to reflect the diversity and excellence of the glocal culinary landscape.

On 18 July, the awards ceremony for this year’s 50 Best took place in London - with Cape Town’s Fyn taking nr 37 and marking the 20th year of the list. This after Wolfgat and La Colombe took the 90th and 56th spots on the Top 100 list respectively.

Fyn (pronounced ‘fine’) opened in 2018 and has been growing prominence in the global culinary scene since. This year it broke the 50 Best list for the first time, taking the Best in Africa Award with them as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FYN (@fynrestaurant)



The menu is Japanese-inspired. Although the dishes change frequently, guests can expect tastes like guineafowl tsukune, tare tonkatsu, Iberico pork with okonomiyaki sauce and cabbage and daikon maki with ponzu gel.

Supported by French general manager Jennifer Hugé and head chef Ashley Moss, Fyn was launched by chef and restaurateur Peter Tempelhoff. These are the three in charge of the restaurant’s continuously evolving food philosophy and ascent in the culinary world.

The triple-height windows afford exceptional views over Lion’s Head and Table Mountain - best appreciated with a glass of something cold and fizzy from the surrounding vineyards which encapsulate the restaurant.

To view the full 50 Best list, go here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FYN (@fynrestaurant)

