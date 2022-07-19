Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringCSI & SustainabilityEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Cannes LionsAfrica MonthBiz Trends 2022Meta Marketing MastermindsBiz TakeoutsWomen's MonthPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingLoeriesPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore..

In the news

Optimize AgencyGO Content LabThe Publicity WorkshopIrvine PartnersEnquire about a company Biz Press Office

Food & Wine News South Africa

Menu

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry

Top stories

Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Africa


Cape Town's Fyn makes global 50 Best list

19 Jul 2022
Since 2002, The World's 50 Best Restaurants has aimed to reflect the diversity and excellence of the glocal culinary landscape.
Source:
Source: www.unsplash.com

On 18 July, the awards ceremony for this year’s 50 Best took place in London - with Cape Town’s Fyn taking nr 37 and marking the 20th year of the list. This after Wolfgat and La Colombe took the 90th and 56th spots on the Top 100 list respectively.

Fyn (pronounced ‘fine’) opened in 2018 and has been growing prominence in the global culinary scene since. This year it broke the 50 Best list for the first time, taking the Best in Africa Award with them as well.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by FYN (@fynrestaurant)

The menu is Japanese-inspired. Although the dishes change frequently, guests can expect tastes like guineafowl tsukune, tare tonkatsu, Iberico pork with okonomiyaki sauce and cabbage and daikon maki with ponzu gel.

Source:
South African restaurants hit Top 100 in 50 Best list

6 Jul 2022

Supported by French general manager Jennifer Hugé and head chef Ashley Moss, Fyn was launched by chef and restaurateur Peter Tempelhoff. These are the three in charge of the restaurant’s continuously evolving food philosophy and ascent in the culinary world.

The triple-height windows afford exceptional views over Lion’s Head and Table Mountain - best appreciated with a glass of something cold and fizzy from the surrounding vineyards which encapsulate the restaurant.

To view the full 50 Best list, go here.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by FYN (@fynrestaurant)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by FYN (@fynrestaurant)

NextOptions
Read more: Cape Town, Peter Tempelhoff, fine dining



Related

Source:
South African restaurants hit Top 100 in 50 Best list6 Jul 2022
Source:
Cape Town freezes safety tariffs for filming4 Jul 2022
Image by Courtney Munna: Chef Nic Charalambous
Ouzeri opens in Cape Town City Centre17 Jun 2022
Source:
Liam Tomlin's 'The Bailey' opens in Cape Town9 Jun 2022
Image supplied: The Ndlovu Youth Choir
The Ndlovu Youth Choir in Concert9 Jun 2022
Image supplied: Cameron Ward, Don Vino, Jonathan Rubain and Kyle Shepherd
The Cape Town Jazzathon is back!7 Jun 2022
More related

News

More industry news
Let's do Biz