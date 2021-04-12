Siya Kolisi, Freedom of Movement pay tribute to the Springbok captain's hometown with new range

Earlier this year, Wunderman Thompson SA announced the appointment of Tshego Tshukutswane to its executive team as group chief strategy officer. Tshukutswane joined this month succeeding Moagi Bodibe, who has taken up independent consulting.ByJessica Tennant
Following on the success of the first veldskoen launched in aid of raising funds to build the Mbekweni field, the new FOM x Kolisi Zwide range includes the long-awaited black 'vellie'. The first-of-its-kind for FOM, the black vellie launch will be followed by a variety of black limited edition bags and an apparel item as part of this campaign to fund a sports infrastructure project in Zwide in partnership with Siya Kolisi, the Kolisi Foundation and the Millennium Trust.
Says Siya Kolisi: "This is a very personal one for me. Growing up in Zwide is where all my dreams started. Now, being able to make a difference is key as I want to ensure the story of the next generation is different from mine. Being a part of this collaboration means a lot to me and I know it will help to make a significant difference in the community of Zwide. I believe that equipping the kids with better infrastructure to live their dreams will bring hope and offer that little bit of encouragement they may need to strive for their dreams.”
Says Roal Boezaart, co-founder of Freedom of Movement: “Motivated by the overwhelming support that the Mbekweni project received, we gained the courage and confidence to do more and to give back more. The Zwide campaign was the natural next chapter in this story and designing this range together with Siya has been a dream come true. This is even more personal and even more connected to Siya and we can’t wait to see the impact that it will have. Our hope is that South Africans will be as inspired and captivated by this campaign as we are.”
Adding, Léan Boezaart, co-founder of Freedom of Movement, says: “We know how sport can unite a nation. We also believe that businesses regardless of size, have a role to play in uplifting communities and creating possibilities for future stars whether it’s on the rugby field or as an entrepreneur. We hope that this initiative will inspire other South Africans to make a meaningful difference in our country as we strive to drive change together.”
The FOM X Kolisi black vellie will be in a limited-edition range and is available online or at any of the FOM stores.
