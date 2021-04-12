Siya Kolisi, Freedom of Movement pay tribute to the Springbok captain's hometown with new range

Following on their previous collaboration, FOM x Kolisi Zwide, Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement have paired up on a new range. The interpretation of the iconic South African 'vellie' forms part of a campaign that aims to pay tribute to the world cup-winning Springbok captain's hometown, Zwide, in the Eastern Cape.