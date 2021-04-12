Fashion News South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Show more

Lifestyle jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

Covid-19

Business services
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Siya Kolisi, Freedom of Movement pay tribute to the Springbok captain's hometown with new range

12 Apr 2021
Following on their previous collaboration, FOM x Kolisi Zwide, Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement have paired up on a new range. The interpretation of the iconic South African 'vellie' forms part of a campaign that aims to pay tribute to the world cup-winning Springbok captain's hometown, Zwide, in the Eastern Cape.
Following on the success of the first veldskoen launched in aid of raising funds to build the Mbekweni field, the new FOM x Kolisi Zwide range includes the long-awaited black 'vellie'. The first-of-its-kind for FOM, the black vellie launch will be followed by a variety of black limited edition bags and an apparel item as part of this campaign to fund a sports infrastructure project in Zwide in partnership with Siya Kolisi, the Kolisi Foundation and the Millennium Trust.



Says Siya Kolisi: "This is a very personal one for me. Growing up in Zwide is where all my dreams started. Now, being able to make a difference is key as I want to ensure the story of the next generation is different from mine. Being a part of this collaboration means a lot to me and I know it will help to make a significant difference in the community of Zwide. I believe that equipping the kids with better infrastructure to live their dreams will bring hope and offer that little bit of encouragement they may need to strive for their dreams.” 


Says Roal Boezaart, co-founder of Freedom of Movement: “Motivated by the overwhelming support that the Mbekweni project received, we gained the courage and confidence to do more and to give back more. The Zwide campaign was the natural next chapter in this story and designing this range together with Siya has been a dream come true. This is even more personal and even more connected to Siya and we can’t wait to see the impact that it will have. Our hope is that South Africans will be as inspired and captivated by this campaign as we are.”


Adding, Léan Boezaart, co-founder of Freedom of Movement, says: “We know how sport can unite a nation. We also believe that businesses regardless of size, have a role to play in uplifting communities and creating possibilities for future stars whether it’s on the rugby field or as an entrepreneur. We hope that this initiative will inspire other South Africans to make a meaningful difference in our country as we strive to drive change together.”

The FOM X Kolisi black vellie will be in a limited-edition range and is available online or at any of the FOM stores.
Comment

Related

Rachel and Siya Kolisi get on board GBV-themed short film "#WeAreDyingHere" as executive producers25 Feb 2021
HollardHollard celebrates the hidden figures of Mzansi's sport industry27 Nov 2020
Siya Kolisi named African Trailblazer of the Year at 2020 E! People's Choice Awards13 Nov 2020
Dr John Kani, Siya Kolisi amongst the winners of the inaugural GQ SA Men of the Year Awards5 Dec 2019
New African's list of 100 Most Influential4 Dec 2019
HSRC conducts survey on Springbok win at the 2019 Rugby World Cup18 Nov 2019
The SpaceStationNews24 goes green for Bokke Saturday!31 Oct 2019
#FairnessFirst: SuperSport's Springboks ad shows SA is stronger together22 Jul 2019

News


Show more
Let's do Biz