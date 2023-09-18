Winners of the 10th annual Golden Shield Heritage Awards announced

Winners of the Heritage Champions of the Golden Shield Heritage Awards were announced at a ceremony on 14 September 2023 at the Artscape Theatre in Cape Town. The evening was graced by icons in the heritage sector, CEOs of arts, culture and heritage institutions and members of parliament who congratulated the finalists and the winners.

Image supplied

Finalists walked home with a consolation cash prize of R10,000 each and a certificate. The winners received R30,000 each, a big golden shield trophy and a certificate. “The NHC is excited to make these prize contributions to the projects of the winners and finalists so that they can excel even more” say Dr Ndivoniswani Lukhwareni the CEO of the NHC.

Prof. Pitika Ntuli together with Themba Wakashe were both honoured with a special award of Lifetime Achievement. This special award recognises individuals with an outstanding and lasting contribution to the heritage interpretation profession over a significant period of time. The nominees should have made outstanding contribution in a number of key areas: education and training, producing exemplary interpretive projects, supporting and promoting cultural or natural heritage activities.

Ria Ledwaba was announced as the recipient of the Ubuntu Honour. This award is handed out to an ordinary person who personifies the values of Ubuntu. Ledwaba, founder of The Ria Ledwaba Foundation, provides support to the youth and women in disadvantaged communities to achieve their goals in sport and provides support to abused women while distributing uniforms and blankets to destitute and child-led households.

“There was no better time to honour the special awards’ recipients either than this year which is a remarkable 10th anniversary milestone. The Lifetime Achievement duo have made such an indelible mark in the Heritage sector. May their legacies continue to be remembered for their selfless, dedication and commitment,” says Dr Ndivho Lukhwareni, chief executive of the NHC.

The following are finalists and winners in the various categories:

National Living Treasure: Prof Nokuzola Mndende (Rondebosh, Western Cape)



Preferred Heritage Destination: Melville Koppies Heritage Site (Johannesburg, Gauteng)



Young Heritage Activist: Sipho Hlakudi (Mohlaletsi Village, Limpopo)



Voice of Heritage: Dr. Monicca Thulisile Bhuda (KwaMhlanga, Empumalanga)



Heritage Education: Cape Heritage Museum (Cape Town, Western Cape)

The next awards will be held in September 2024 and the public is encouraged to send their entries from May 2024. The details will be on the NHC website.