All the Pendoring Awards winners

The Awards took place at UJ Arts Centre, in Johannesburg. This year saw a record number of entries.
|Created By
|Joe Public United / Johannesburg + Audio Militia / Johannesburg + StudiJoe / Johannesburg + InJozi / Johannesburg
|Chicken Licken
|Gwijo Formations
|Prestigious Umpetha
|Red and Yellow Creative School of Business / Cape Town + Duncan Schröder / Cape Town
|Babylonstoren
|Melktert
|Overall Student Winner
|Joe Public United / Johannesburg
|Nedbank Affinity
|Gogo Bear
|Gold Pendoring
|Red and Yellow Creative School of Business / Cape Town + Philipa Scholtz / Cape Town
|Blompot
|Blompot
|Gold Pendoring
|Karlien De Villiers / Stellenbosch + Thabo Ngwenya / Stellenbosch + Stellenbosch University / Stellenbosch
|United Nations (Genocide Prevention)
|Genocide | Ukubulawa kwabantu
|Gold Pendoring
|Katlego Keokgale / Johannesburg + Pan Macmillan / Johannesburg
|Pan Macmillan
|Iculo likaZandi
|Gold Pendoring
|Joe Public United / Johannesburg + StudiJoe / Johannesburg
|Chicken Licken
|Life Choices - Junior
|Campaign Gold
|Joe Public United / Johannesburg + StudiJoe / Johannesburg
|Chicken Licken
|Life Choices - Leap Year
|Campaign Gold
|Joe Public United / Johannesburg + StudiJoe / Johannesburg
|Chicken Licken
|Life Choices - Baldie
|Campaign Gold
|Joe Public United / Johannesburg
|Nedbank Affinity
|Gogo Bear - isiXhosa
|Campaign Gold
|Joe Public United / Johannesburg
|Nedbank Affinity
|Gogo Bear - Setswana
|Campaign Gold
|Joe Public United / Johannesburg
|Nedbank Affinity
|Gogo Bear - isiZulu
|Campaign Gold
|TBWA \ Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Kwandza Aquanote Productions / Johannesburg
|Nissan South Africa
|Lala & Lolo's sleepover
|Campaign Gold
|TBWA \ Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Kwandza Aquanote Productions / Johannesburg
|Nissan South Africa
|Nono's Surprise
|Campaign Gold
|TBWA \ Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Kwandza Aquanote Productions / Johannesburg
|Nissan South Africa
|Bheki's Bae
|Campaign Gold
|Freckle Creative / Johannesburg + Janeske Rademan + Jorrie van de Waldt + Sean Habib
|LekkeSlaap
|Ons LekkeSlaap Baie
|Campaign Gold
|Freckle Creative / Johannesburg + Jorrie van de Waldt + Sean Habib
|LekkeSlaap
|Mooi Aande, Mooi Plekke
|Campaign Gold
|Freckle Creative / Johannesburg + Jorrie van de Waldt + Sean Habib
|LekkeSlaap
|LekkeSlaap...vir Almal!
|Campaign Gold
|Sana Machabi / Johannesburg + Christa van Zyl / Johannesburg + Deirdre Pretorius / Johannesburg
|Kurisani
|KURISANI - A Tsonga folklore tale trailer
|Silver Pendoring
|Philasande Masoga / Johanneburg + Christa van Zyl / Johannesburg + Zanele Mokoena / Johannesburg + Refilwe Baphuthe / Johannesburg
|King Korn
|#UnitedThroughCulture
|Silver Pendoring
|Philasande Masoga / Johanneburg + Osmond Tshuma / Johannesburg + Christa van Zyl / Johannesburg
|Vulamehlo Kusile Organisation [VUKO]
|VUKO branding
|Silver Pendoring
|Joe Public United / Johannesburg
|Nedbank Affinity
|Gogo Bear
|Silver Pendoring
|Joe Public United / Johannesburg + Audio Militia / Johannesburg + InJozi / Johannesburg + StudiJoe / Johannesburg
|Chicken Licken
|Gwijo Formations
|Silver Pendoring
|Red and Yellow Creative School of Business / Cape Town + Nelleke van Niekerk / Cape Town + Jordyn Martini / Cape Town
|Vespa
|Ry, Dammit!
|Silver Pendoring
|IIE-Vega
|Period
|Period
|Silver Pendoring
|McCann Joburg / Johannesburg
|Steers
|New Packaging
|Silver Pendoring
|Tshepo Masilo / Johannesburg + Takealot.com / Cape Town + KeyCommunications / Johannesburg
|Takealot.com
|Takealot Just Tap Wifi Wall Tembisa
|Silver Pendoring
|IIE-Vega / Durban + Jody Simpson / Durban + Dali De Swardt / Durban
|Dark and Lovely
|Own who you are
|Silver Pendoring
|Berenice Albertse / Cape Town + Wiehan De Jager / Cape Town
|Katjie Piering Asian Eetplek
|Mi So Lekker! Katjie Piering Asian Eetplek
|Silver Pendoring
|Angelina Faria / Cape Town + Wiehan De Jager / Cape Town
|Branders en Broodjies
|Branders en Broodjies
|Silver Pendoring
|New Africa Books / Cape Town + Subi Bosa / Cape Town + Nicola Rijsdijk / Cape Town + Sewela Langeni / Cape Town
|New Africa Books (PTY) LTD
|Making Friends with Feelings
|Silver Pendoring
|New Africa Books / Cape Town + Lawrence Schimel / Cape Town + Dusanka Stojakovic / Cape Town + Nicola Rijsdijk / Cape Town
|New Africa Books (PTY) LTD
|Early One Morning & Bedtime, Not Playtime
|Silver Pendoring
|Karlien De Villiers / Stellenbosch + Malakhiwe Mahlulo / Stellenbosch + Mieke Hall / Stellenbosch
|Modal: Cultural Soundscapes - Xhosa Music
|Umculo wamaXhosa Cultural Soundscapes
|Silver Pendoring
|TBWA \ Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Darling Films / Johannesburg + Post Modern / Johannesburg + Audio Militia / Johannesburg
|MTN South Africa
|Gwijo
|Silver Pendoring
|TBWA \ Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Darling Films / Johannesburg + Post Modern / Johannesburg + Audio Militia / Johannesburg
|MTN South Africa
|The Silent Choir
|Silver Pendoring
|Jessica Powell / Potchefstroom + Tian Zietzman / Potchefstroom + Jo-Ann Chan / Potchefstroom
|Creative
|Kleitjie bou ‘n huisie
|Silver Pendoring
|LAPA Publishers (a division of Penguin Random House South Africa (Pty) Ltd) + Full Circle + Zinelda McDonald
|LAPA Publishers
|Pampoenpit kry 'n beat
|Silver Pendoring
|Zinelda McDonald / Johannesburg + Pan Macmillan / Johannesburg
|Pan Macmillan
|Masidlaleni
|Silver Pendoring
|Subi Bosa / Johannesburg + Pan Macmillan / Johannesburg
|Pan Macmillan
|Nna yo o kgethegileng
|Silver Pendoring
|Joe Public United / Johannesburg
|POWA
|Rape Portraits 1
|Campaign Silver
|Joe Public United / Johannesburg
|POWA
|Rape Portraits 2
|Campaign Silver
|Joe Public United / Johannesburg
|POWA
|Rape Portraits 3
|Campaign Silver
|Joe Public United / Johannesburg + StudiJoe / Johannesburg
|Chicken Licken
|Childish Parents - Mbappe
|Campaign Silver
|Joe Public United / Johannesburg + StudiJoe / Johannesburg
|Chicken Licken
|Childish Parents - Durag
|Campaign Silver
|Joe Public United / Johannesburg + StudiJoe / Johannesburg
|Chicken Licken
|Childish Parents - Mitchells Plain
|Campaign Silver
|IIE-Vega
|Okja oat milk
|WWE geveg
|Campaign Silver
|IIE-Vega
|Okja oat milk
|Hospitaal grid
|Campaign Silver
|IIE-Vega
|Okja oat milk
|Magical car guards
|Campaign Silver
|The Man Who Isn't There
|The Man Who Isn't There
|Modumo II - "Heirloom White"
|Campaign Silver
|The Man Who Isn't There
|The Man Who Isn't There
|Modumo II - “Granite”
|Campaign Silver
|Joe Public United / Johannesburg + Audio Militia / Johannesburg + StudiJoe / Johannesburg + InJozi / Johannesburg
|Chicken Licken
|Gwijo Formation
|Craft Gold
|Red and Yellow Creative School of Business / Cape Town + Philipa Scholtz / Cape Town
|Blompot
|Blompot
|Craft Gold
|Red and Yellow Creative School of Business / Cape Town + Duncan Schröder / Cape Town
|Babylonstoren
|Melktert
|Craft Gold
|Berenice Albertse / Cape Town + Wiehan De Jager / Cape Town
|Katjie Piering Asian Eetplek
|Mi So Lekker! Katjie Piering Asian Eetplek
|Craft Gold
|Greenside Design Center College of Design / Johannesburg
|Type Drives Culture
|Type Drives Culture
|Craft Gold
|Karlien De Villiers / Stellenbosch + Cayla Basson / Stellenbosch
|Vrou van die See Prenteboek
|Vrou van die See
|Craft Gold
|TBWA \ Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Audio Militia / Johannesburg + Post Modern / Johannesburg + Darling Films / Johannesburg
|MTN South Africa
|The Silent Choir
|Craft Gold
|Joe Public United / Johannesburg + StudiJoe / Johannesburg
|Chicken Licken
|Life Choices - Junior
|Campaign Craft Gold
|Joe Public United / Johannesburg + StudiJoe / Johannesburg
|Chicken Licken
|Life Choices - Leap Year
|Campaign Craft Gold
|Joe Public United / Johannesburg + StudiJoe / Johannesburg
|Chicken Licken
|Life Choices - Baldie
|Campaign Craft Gold
|Joe Public United / Johannesburg + StudiJoe / Johannesburg
|Chicken Licken
|Childish Parents - Mbappe
|Campaign Craft Gold
|Joe Public United / Johannesburg + StudiJoe / Johannesburg
|Chicken Licken
|Childish Parents - Durag
|Campaign Craft Gold
|Joe Public United / Johannesburg + StudiJoe / Johannesburg
|Chicken Licken
|Childish Parents - Mitchells Plain
|Campaign Craft Gold
|Joe Public United / Johannesburg
|Nedbank Affinity
|Gogo Bear - Setswana
|Campaign Craft Gold
|Joe Public United / Johannesburg
|Nedbank Affinity
|Gogo Bear - isiZulu
|Campaign Craft Gold
|Joe Public United / Johannesburg
|Nedbank Affinity
|Gogo Bear - isiXhosa
|Campaign Craft Gold
|Joe Public United / Johannesburg + Audio Militia / Johannesburg + StudiJoe / Johannesburg + InJozi / Johannesburg
|Chicken Licken
|Gwijo Formations
|Craft Certificate
|Red and Yellow Creative School of Business / Cape Town + Nelleke van Niekerk / Cape Town + Jordyn Martini / Cape Town
|Vespa
|Ry, Dammit!
|Craft Certificate
|Red and Yellow Creative School of Business / Cape Town + Meghan Fernie / Cape Town
|Mooi Speel
|Mooi Speel
|Craft Certificate
|Red and Yellow Creative School of Business / Cape Town + Natalie Ray / Cape Town
|Twizza
|Twizza the true flavour of community
|Craft Certificate
|IIE-Vega / Durban + Ally Chapman / Durban + Jody Simpson / Durban + Dali De Swardt / Durban
|Sasko Bread
|Respect
|Craft Certificate
|BOOMTOWN / Johannesburg + Wimpy / Johannesburg + THULE NGCESE / Johannesburg
|Wimpy
|u-Siri uhlulwa sis'Xhosa
|Craft Certificate
|Dit&Dat Ontwerp / Cape Town + What is new / Johannesburg + DPK Productions / Cape Town
|KOER
|Moenie 'n Koes wees nie. Koer!
|Craft Certificate
|Dit&Dat Ontwerp / Cape Town
|Stoomasem
|#twakpraat
|Craft Certificate
|TBWA \ Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Audio Militia / Johannesburg + Post Modern / Johannesburg + Darling Films / Johannesburg
|MTN South Africa
|Gwijo
|Craft Certificate
|TBWA \ Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Audio Militia / Johannesburg + Post Modern / Johannesburg + Darling Films / Johannesburg
|MTN South Africa
|The Silent Choir
|Craft Certificate
|TBWA \ Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Sting Content Productions / Johannesburg
|Pendoring Awards
|Tietiekrap
|Craft Certificate
|The Odd Number
|Newzroom Afrika
|Loadshedding
|Craft Certificate
|Jessica Powell / Potchefstroom
|Creative
|Kleintjie bou n huisie
|Craft Certificate
|The Odd Number
|Game
|Gwababa vs Game - Koko Mmantwa
|Campaign Craft Certificate
|The Odd Number
|Game
|Gwababa vs Game - Madimetja
|Campaign Craft Certificate
|Joe Public / JOHANNESBURG
|SAB AB InBev
|AI vs AI: Inkcubeko YamaXhosa – Xhosa Culture
|Campaign Craft Certificate
|Joe Public / JOHANNESBURG
|SAB AB InBev
|AI vs AI: Setso Sa Setswana – Tswana Culture
|Campaign Craft Certificate
|Joe Public / JOHANNESBURG
|POWA
|Rape Portraits 1
|Campaign Craft Certificate
|Joe Public United / Johannesburg
|POWA
|Rape Portraits 2
|Campaign Craft Certificate
|Joe Public United / Johannesburg
|POWA
|Rape Portraits 3
|Campaign Craft Certificate
|Joe Public / JOHANNESBURG
|SAB AB InBev
|AI vs AI: Isiko LamaZulu – Zulu Culture
|Campaign Craft Certificate
|Joe Public United / Johannesburg + StudiJoe / Johannesburg
|Nedbank
|Avoid The Queue - Elevator Hit
|Campaign Craft Certificate
|Joe Public United / Johannesburg + StudiJoe / Johannesburg
|Nedbank
|Avoid The Queue - Shopping Affair
|Campaign Craft Certificate
|Joe Public United / Johannesburg + StudiJoe / Johannesburg
|Nedbank
|Avoid The Queue - Tyre Puncture
|Campaign Craft Certificate
|Joe Public United / Johannesburg + StudiJoe / Johannesburg
|Chicken Licken
|Childish Parents - Mbappe
|Campaign Craft Certificate
|Joe Public United / Johannesburg + StudiJoe / Johannesburg
|Chicken Licken
|Childish Parents - Durag
|Campaign Craft Certificate
|Joe Public United / Johannesburg + StudiJoe / Johannesburg
|Chicken Licken
|Childish Parents - Mitchells Plain
|Campaign Craft Certificate
|Joe Public United / Johannesburg + StudiJoe / Johannesburg
|Chicken Licken
|Life Choices - Junior
|Campaign Craft Certificate
|Joe Public United / Johannesburg + StudiJoe / Johannesburg
|Chicken Licken
|Life Choices - Baldie
|Campaign Craft Certificate
|Joe Public United / Johannesburg + StudiJoe / Johannesburg
|Chicken Licken
|Life Choices - Leap Year
|Campaign Craft Certificate
|Joe Public United / Johannesburg
|Chicken Licken
|Mistaken Identity
|Campaign Craft Certificate
|Joe Public United / Johannesburg
|Chicken Licken
|Found A Lost Lover
|Campaign Craft Certificate
|Joe Public United / Johannesburg
|Chicken Licken
|Man From The Future
|Campaign Craft Certificate
|M&C Saatchi Abel / Johannesburg + Aquanote Productions / Johannesburg
|Nando's
|Sthuthuthu - Tripe meat
|Campaign Craft Certificate
|M&C Saatchi Abel / Johannesburg + Aquanote Productions / Johannesburg
|Nando's
|Sthuthuthu - Reality TV Drama
|Campaign Craft Certificate
|M&C Saatchi Abel / Johannesburg + Aquanote Productions / Johannesburg
|Nando's
|Sthuthuthu - Baby shower
|Campaign Craft Certificate
|BOOMTOWN / Johannesburg + THULE NGCESE / Johannesburg
|A Million Girls Foundation
|War
|Campaign Craft Certificate
|BOOMTOWN / Johannesburg + THULE NGCESE / Johannesburg
|A Million Girls Foundation
|Floods
|Campaign Craft Certificate
|BOOMTOWN / Johannesburg + THULE NGCESE / Johannesburg
|A Million Girls Foundation
|Hunger
|Campaign Craft Certificate
|TBWA \ Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Fresh Helga / Johannesburg
|Pendoring Awards
|Voorblad Storie
|Campaign Craft Certificate
|TBWA \ Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Fresh Helga / Johannesburg
|Pendoring Awards
|Amapiano
|Campaign Craft Certificate
|TBWA \ Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Kwandza Aquanote Productions / Johannesburg
|Nissan South Africa
|Lala & Lolo's sleepover
|Campaign Craft Certificate
|TBWA \ Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Kwandza Aquanote Productions / Johannesburg
|Nissan South Africa
|Nono's Surprise
|Campaign Craft Certificate
|TBWA \ Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Kwandza Aquanote Productions / Johannesburg
|Nissan South Africa
|Bheki's Bae
|Campaign Craft Certificate
|Machine_ / Johannesburg + Mokgethwa Machaka / Johannesburg + Schalk Bezuidenhout / Johannesburg + Mantwa Toka / Johannesburg
|Spotify
|Ons Praat Niet Afrikaans Die, Ons Sing Dit – 1
|Campaign Craft Certificate
|Machine_ / Johannesburg + Mokgethwa Machaka / Johannesburg + Schalk Bezuidenhout / Johannesburg + Mantwa Toka / Johannesburg
|Spotify
|Ons Praat Nie Afrikaans Nie, Ons Sing Dit – 2
|Campaign Craft Certificate
|Machine_ / Johannesburg + Mokgethwa Machaka / Johannesburg + Schalk Bezuidenhout / Johannesburg + Mantwa Toka / Johannesburg
|Spotify
|Ons Praat Nie Afrikaans Nie, Ons Sing Dit – 3
|Campaign Craft Certificate
|The Odd Number
|Game
|Gwababa vs Game - Masechaba
|Campaign Craft Certificate