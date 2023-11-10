All the Pendoring Awards winners

The Awards took place at UJ Arts Centre, in Johannesburg. This year saw a record number of entries.

Created By

Joe Public United / Johannesburg + Audio Militia / Johannesburg + StudiJoe / Johannesburg + InJozi / Johannesburg Chicken Licken Gwijo Formations Prestigious Umpetha

Red and Yellow Creative School of Business / Cape Town + Duncan Schröder / Cape Town Babylonstoren Melktert Overall Student Winner

Joe Public United / Johannesburg Nedbank Affinity Gogo Bear Gold Pendoring

Red and Yellow Creative School of Business / Cape Town + Philipa Scholtz / Cape Town Blompot Blompot Gold Pendoring

Karlien De Villiers / Stellenbosch + Thabo Ngwenya / Stellenbosch + Stellenbosch University / Stellenbosch United Nations (Genocide Prevention) Genocide | Ukubulawa kwabantu Gold Pendoring

Katlego Keokgale / Johannesburg + Pan Macmillan / Johannesburg Pan Macmillan Iculo likaZandi Gold Pendoring

Joe Public United / Johannesburg + StudiJoe / Johannesburg Chicken Licken Life Choices - Junior Campaign Gold

Joe Public United / Johannesburg + StudiJoe / Johannesburg Chicken Licken Life Choices - Leap Year Campaign Gold

Joe Public United / Johannesburg + StudiJoe / Johannesburg Chicken Licken Life Choices - Baldie Campaign Gold

Joe Public United / Johannesburg Nedbank Affinity Gogo Bear - isiXhosa Campaign Gold

Joe Public United / Johannesburg Nedbank Affinity Gogo Bear - Setswana Campaign Gold

Joe Public United / Johannesburg Nedbank Affinity Gogo Bear - isiZulu Campaign Gold

TBWA \ Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Kwandza Aquanote Productions / Johannesburg Nissan South Africa Lala & Lolo's sleepover Campaign Gold

TBWA \ Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Kwandza Aquanote Productions / Johannesburg Nissan South Africa Nono's Surprise Campaign Gold

TBWA \ Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Kwandza Aquanote Productions / Johannesburg Nissan South Africa Bheki's Bae Campaign Gold

Freckle Creative / Johannesburg + Janeske Rademan + Jorrie van de Waldt + Sean Habib LekkeSlaap Ons LekkeSlaap Baie Campaign Gold

Freckle Creative / Johannesburg + Jorrie van de Waldt + Sean Habib LekkeSlaap Mooi Aande, Mooi Plekke Campaign Gold

Freckle Creative / Johannesburg + Jorrie van de Waldt + Sean Habib LekkeSlaap LekkeSlaap...vir Almal! Campaign Gold

Sana Machabi / Johannesburg + Christa van Zyl / Johannesburg + Deirdre Pretorius / Johannesburg Kurisani KURISANI - A Tsonga folklore tale trailer Silver Pendoring

Philasande Masoga / Johanneburg + Christa van Zyl / Johannesburg + Zanele Mokoena / Johannesburg + Refilwe Baphuthe / Johannesburg King Korn #UnitedThroughCulture Silver Pendoring

Philasande Masoga / Johanneburg + Osmond Tshuma / Johannesburg + Christa van Zyl / Johannesburg Vulamehlo Kusile Organisation [VUKO] VUKO branding Silver Pendoring

Joe Public United / Johannesburg Nedbank Affinity Gogo Bear Silver Pendoring

Joe Public United / Johannesburg + Audio Militia / Johannesburg + InJozi / Johannesburg + StudiJoe / Johannesburg Chicken Licken Gwijo Formations Silver Pendoring

Red and Yellow Creative School of Business / Cape Town + Nelleke van Niekerk / Cape Town + Jordyn Martini / Cape Town Vespa Ry, Dammit! Silver Pendoring

IIE-Vega Period Period Silver Pendoring

McCann Joburg / Johannesburg Steers New Packaging Silver Pendoring

Tshepo Masilo / Johannesburg + Takealot.com / Cape Town + KeyCommunications / Johannesburg Takealot.com Takealot Just Tap Wifi Wall Tembisa Silver Pendoring

IIE-Vega / Durban + Jody Simpson / Durban + Dali De Swardt / Durban Dark and Lovely Own who you are Silver Pendoring

Berenice Albertse / Cape Town + Wiehan De Jager / Cape Town Katjie Piering Asian Eetplek Mi So Lekker! Katjie Piering Asian Eetplek Silver Pendoring

Angelina Faria / Cape Town + Wiehan De Jager / Cape Town Branders en Broodjies Branders en Broodjies Silver Pendoring

New Africa Books / Cape Town + Subi Bosa / Cape Town + Nicola Rijsdijk / Cape Town + Sewela Langeni / Cape Town New Africa Books (PTY) LTD Making Friends with Feelings Silver Pendoring

New Africa Books / Cape Town + Lawrence Schimel / Cape Town + Dusanka Stojakovic / Cape Town + Nicola Rijsdijk / Cape Town New Africa Books (PTY) LTD Early One Morning & Bedtime, Not Playtime Silver Pendoring

Karlien De Villiers / Stellenbosch + Malakhiwe Mahlulo / Stellenbosch + Mieke Hall / Stellenbosch Modal: Cultural Soundscapes - Xhosa Music Umculo wamaXhosa Cultural Soundscapes Silver Pendoring

TBWA \ Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Darling Films / Johannesburg + Post Modern / Johannesburg + Audio Militia / Johannesburg MTN South Africa Gwijo Silver Pendoring

TBWA \ Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Darling Films / Johannesburg + Post Modern / Johannesburg + Audio Militia / Johannesburg MTN South Africa The Silent Choir Silver Pendoring

Jessica Powell / Potchefstroom + Tian Zietzman / Potchefstroom + Jo-Ann Chan / Potchefstroom Creative Kleitjie bou ‘n huisie Silver Pendoring

LAPA Publishers (a division of Penguin Random House South Africa (Pty) Ltd) + Full Circle + Zinelda McDonald LAPA Publishers Pampoenpit kry 'n beat Silver Pendoring

Zinelda McDonald / Johannesburg + Pan Macmillan / Johannesburg Pan Macmillan Masidlaleni Silver Pendoring

Subi Bosa / Johannesburg + Pan Macmillan / Johannesburg Pan Macmillan Nna yo o kgethegileng Silver Pendoring

Joe Public United / Johannesburg POWA Rape Portraits 1 Campaign Silver

Joe Public United / Johannesburg POWA Rape Portraits 2 Campaign Silver

Joe Public United / Johannesburg POWA Rape Portraits 3 Campaign Silver

Joe Public United / Johannesburg + StudiJoe / Johannesburg Chicken Licken Childish Parents - Mbappe Campaign Silver

Joe Public United / Johannesburg + StudiJoe / Johannesburg Chicken Licken Childish Parents - Durag Campaign Silver

Joe Public United / Johannesburg + StudiJoe / Johannesburg Chicken Licken Childish Parents - Mitchells Plain Campaign Silver

IIE-Vega Okja oat milk WWE geveg Campaign Silver

IIE-Vega Okja oat milk Hospitaal grid Campaign Silver

IIE-Vega Okja oat milk Magical car guards Campaign Silver

The Man Who Isn't There The Man Who Isn't There Modumo II - "Heirloom White" Campaign Silver

The Man Who Isn't There The Man Who Isn't There Modumo II - “Granite” Campaign Silver

Joe Public United / Johannesburg + Audio Militia / Johannesburg + StudiJoe / Johannesburg + InJozi / Johannesburg Chicken Licken Gwijo Formation Craft Gold

Red and Yellow Creative School of Business / Cape Town + Philipa Scholtz / Cape Town Blompot Blompot Craft Gold

Red and Yellow Creative School of Business / Cape Town + Duncan Schröder / Cape Town Babylonstoren Melktert Craft Gold

Berenice Albertse / Cape Town + Wiehan De Jager / Cape Town Katjie Piering Asian Eetplek Mi So Lekker! Katjie Piering Asian Eetplek Craft Gold

Greenside Design Center College of Design / Johannesburg Type Drives Culture Type Drives Culture Craft Gold

Karlien De Villiers / Stellenbosch + Cayla Basson / Stellenbosch Vrou van die See Prenteboek Vrou van die See Craft Gold

TBWA \ Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Audio Militia / Johannesburg + Post Modern / Johannesburg + Darling Films / Johannesburg MTN South Africa The Silent Choir Craft Gold

Joe Public United / Johannesburg + StudiJoe / Johannesburg Chicken Licken Life Choices - Junior Campaign Craft Gold

Joe Public United / Johannesburg + StudiJoe / Johannesburg Chicken Licken Life Choices - Leap Year Campaign Craft Gold

Joe Public United / Johannesburg + StudiJoe / Johannesburg Chicken Licken Life Choices - Baldie Campaign Craft Gold

Joe Public United / Johannesburg + StudiJoe / Johannesburg Chicken Licken Childish Parents - Mbappe Campaign Craft Gold

Joe Public United / Johannesburg + StudiJoe / Johannesburg Chicken Licken Childish Parents - Durag Campaign Craft Gold

Joe Public United / Johannesburg + StudiJoe / Johannesburg Chicken Licken Childish Parents - Mitchells Plain Campaign Craft Gold

Joe Public United / Johannesburg Nedbank Affinity Gogo Bear - Setswana Campaign Craft Gold

Joe Public United / Johannesburg Nedbank Affinity Gogo Bear - isiZulu Campaign Craft Gold

Joe Public United / Johannesburg Nedbank Affinity Gogo Bear - isiXhosa Campaign Craft Gold

Joe Public United / Johannesburg + Audio Militia / Johannesburg + StudiJoe / Johannesburg + InJozi / Johannesburg Chicken Licken Gwijo Formations Craft Certificate

Red and Yellow Creative School of Business / Cape Town + Nelleke van Niekerk / Cape Town + Jordyn Martini / Cape Town Vespa Ry, Dammit! Craft Certificate

Red and Yellow Creative School of Business / Cape Town + Meghan Fernie / Cape Town Mooi Speel Mooi Speel Craft Certificate

Red and Yellow Creative School of Business / Cape Town + Natalie Ray / Cape Town Twizza Twizza the true flavour of community Craft Certificate

IIE-Vega / Durban + Ally Chapman / Durban + Jody Simpson / Durban + Dali De Swardt / Durban Sasko Bread Respect Craft Certificate

BOOMTOWN / Johannesburg + Wimpy / Johannesburg + THULE NGCESE / Johannesburg Wimpy u-Siri uhlulwa sis'Xhosa Craft Certificate

Dit&Dat Ontwerp / Cape Town + What is new / Johannesburg + DPK Productions / Cape Town KOER Moenie 'n Koes wees nie. Koer! Craft Certificate

Dit&Dat Ontwerp / Cape Town Stoomasem #twakpraat Craft Certificate

TBWA \ Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Audio Militia / Johannesburg + Post Modern / Johannesburg + Darling Films / Johannesburg MTN South Africa Gwijo Craft Certificate

TBWA \ Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Audio Militia / Johannesburg + Post Modern / Johannesburg + Darling Films / Johannesburg MTN South Africa The Silent Choir Craft Certificate

TBWA \ Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Sting Content Productions / Johannesburg Pendoring Awards Tietiekrap Craft Certificate

The Odd Number Newzroom Afrika Loadshedding Craft Certificate

Jessica Powell / Potchefstroom Creative Kleintjie bou n huisie Craft Certificate

The Odd Number Game Gwababa vs Game - Koko Mmantwa Campaign Craft Certificate

The Odd Number Game Gwababa vs Game - Madimetja Campaign Craft Certificate

Joe Public / JOHANNESBURG SAB AB InBev AI vs AI: Inkcubeko YamaXhosa – Xhosa Culture Campaign Craft Certificate

Joe Public / JOHANNESBURG SAB AB InBev AI vs AI: Setso Sa Setswana – Tswana Culture Campaign Craft Certificate

Joe Public / JOHANNESBURG POWA Rape Portraits 1 Campaign Craft Certificate

Joe Public United / Johannesburg POWA Rape Portraits 2 Campaign Craft Certificate

Joe Public United / Johannesburg POWA Rape Portraits 3 Campaign Craft Certificate

Joe Public / JOHANNESBURG SAB AB InBev AI vs AI: Isiko LamaZulu – Zulu Culture Campaign Craft Certificate

Joe Public United / Johannesburg + StudiJoe / Johannesburg Nedbank Avoid The Queue - Elevator Hit Campaign Craft Certificate

Joe Public United / Johannesburg + StudiJoe / Johannesburg Nedbank Avoid The Queue - Shopping Affair Campaign Craft Certificate

Joe Public United / Johannesburg + StudiJoe / Johannesburg Nedbank Avoid The Queue - Tyre Puncture Campaign Craft Certificate

Joe Public United / Johannesburg + StudiJoe / Johannesburg Chicken Licken Childish Parents - Mbappe Campaign Craft Certificate

Joe Public United / Johannesburg + StudiJoe / Johannesburg Chicken Licken Childish Parents - Durag Campaign Craft Certificate

Joe Public United / Johannesburg + StudiJoe / Johannesburg Chicken Licken Childish Parents - Mitchells Plain Campaign Craft Certificate

Joe Public United / Johannesburg + StudiJoe / Johannesburg Chicken Licken Life Choices - Junior Campaign Craft Certificate

Joe Public United / Johannesburg + StudiJoe / Johannesburg Chicken Licken Life Choices - Baldie Campaign Craft Certificate

Joe Public United / Johannesburg + StudiJoe / Johannesburg Chicken Licken Life Choices - Leap Year Campaign Craft Certificate

Joe Public United / Johannesburg Chicken Licken Mistaken Identity Campaign Craft Certificate

Joe Public United / Johannesburg Chicken Licken Found A Lost Lover Campaign Craft Certificate

Joe Public United / Johannesburg Chicken Licken Man From The Future Campaign Craft Certificate

M&C Saatchi Abel / Johannesburg + Aquanote Productions / Johannesburg Nando's Sthuthuthu - Tripe meat Campaign Craft Certificate

M&C Saatchi Abel / Johannesburg + Aquanote Productions / Johannesburg Nando's Sthuthuthu - Reality TV Drama Campaign Craft Certificate

M&C Saatchi Abel / Johannesburg + Aquanote Productions / Johannesburg Nando's Sthuthuthu - Baby shower Campaign Craft Certificate

BOOMTOWN / Johannesburg + THULE NGCESE / Johannesburg A Million Girls Foundation War Campaign Craft Certificate

BOOMTOWN / Johannesburg + THULE NGCESE / Johannesburg A Million Girls Foundation Floods Campaign Craft Certificate

BOOMTOWN / Johannesburg + THULE NGCESE / Johannesburg A Million Girls Foundation Hunger Campaign Craft Certificate

TBWA \ Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Fresh Helga / Johannesburg Pendoring Awards Voorblad Storie Campaign Craft Certificate

TBWA \ Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Fresh Helga / Johannesburg Pendoring Awards Amapiano Campaign Craft Certificate

TBWA \ Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Kwandza Aquanote Productions / Johannesburg Nissan South Africa Lala & Lolo's sleepover Campaign Craft Certificate

TBWA \ Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Kwandza Aquanote Productions / Johannesburg Nissan South Africa Nono's Surprise Campaign Craft Certificate

TBWA \ Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Kwandza Aquanote Productions / Johannesburg Nissan South Africa Bheki's Bae Campaign Craft Certificate

Machine_ / Johannesburg + Mokgethwa Machaka / Johannesburg + Schalk Bezuidenhout / Johannesburg + Mantwa Toka / Johannesburg Spotify Ons Praat Niet Afrikaans Die, Ons Sing Dit – 1 Campaign Craft Certificate

Machine_ / Johannesburg + Mokgethwa Machaka / Johannesburg + Schalk Bezuidenhout / Johannesburg + Mantwa Toka / Johannesburg Spotify Ons Praat Nie Afrikaans Nie, Ons Sing Dit – 2 Campaign Craft Certificate

Machine_ / Johannesburg + Mokgethwa Machaka / Johannesburg + Schalk Bezuidenhout / Johannesburg + Mantwa Toka / Johannesburg Spotify Ons Praat Nie Afrikaans Nie, Ons Sing Dit – 3 Campaign Craft Certificate