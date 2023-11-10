Industries

Africa


All the Pendoring Awards winners

10 Nov 2023
The Pendoring Awards winners were announced last night with Joe Public winning the prestigious Umpetha Award.
Source: Pendoring Awards Genocide | Ukubulawa kwabantu that won a Gold
Source: Pendoring Awards Genocide | Ukubulawa kwabantu that won a Gold

The Awards took place at UJ Arts Centre, in Johannesburg. This year saw a record number of entries.

The winners

Created By
Joe Public United / Johannesburg + Audio Militia / Johannesburg + StudiJoe / Johannesburg + InJozi / JohannesburgChicken LickenGwijo FormationsPrestigious Umpetha
Red and Yellow Creative School of Business / Cape Town + Duncan Schröder / Cape TownBabylonstorenMelktertOverall Student Winner
Joe Public United / JohannesburgNedbank AffinityGogo BearGold Pendoring
Red and Yellow Creative School of Business / Cape Town + Philipa Scholtz / Cape TownBlompotBlompotGold Pendoring
Karlien De Villiers / Stellenbosch + Thabo Ngwenya / Stellenbosch + Stellenbosch University / StellenboschUnited Nations (Genocide Prevention)Genocide | Ukubulawa kwabantuGold Pendoring
Katlego Keokgale / Johannesburg + Pan Macmillan / JohannesburgPan MacmillanIculo likaZandiGold Pendoring
Joe Public United / Johannesburg + StudiJoe / JohannesburgChicken LickenLife Choices - JuniorCampaign Gold
Joe Public United / Johannesburg + StudiJoe / JohannesburgChicken LickenLife Choices - Leap YearCampaign Gold
Joe Public United / Johannesburg + StudiJoe / JohannesburgChicken LickenLife Choices - BaldieCampaign Gold
Joe Public United / JohannesburgNedbank AffinityGogo Bear - isiXhosaCampaign Gold
Joe Public United / JohannesburgNedbank AffinityGogo Bear - SetswanaCampaign Gold
Joe Public United / JohannesburgNedbank AffinityGogo Bear - isiZuluCampaign Gold
TBWA \ Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Kwandza Aquanote Productions / JohannesburgNissan South AfricaLala & Lolo's sleepoverCampaign Gold
TBWA \ Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Kwandza Aquanote Productions / JohannesburgNissan South AfricaNono's SurpriseCampaign Gold
TBWA \ Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Kwandza Aquanote Productions / JohannesburgNissan South AfricaBheki's BaeCampaign Gold
Freckle Creative / Johannesburg + Janeske Rademan + Jorrie van de Waldt + Sean HabibLekkeSlaapOns LekkeSlaap BaieCampaign Gold
Freckle Creative / Johannesburg + Jorrie van de Waldt + Sean HabibLekkeSlaapMooi Aande, Mooi PlekkeCampaign Gold
Freckle Creative / Johannesburg + Jorrie van de Waldt + Sean HabibLekkeSlaapLekkeSlaap...vir Almal!Campaign Gold
Sana Machabi / Johannesburg + Christa van Zyl / Johannesburg + Deirdre Pretorius / JohannesburgKurisaniKURISANI - A Tsonga folklore tale trailerSilver Pendoring
Philasande Masoga / Johanneburg + Christa van Zyl / Johannesburg + Zanele Mokoena / Johannesburg + Refilwe Baphuthe / JohannesburgKing Korn#UnitedThroughCultureSilver Pendoring
Philasande Masoga / Johanneburg + Osmond Tshuma / Johannesburg + Christa van Zyl / JohannesburgVulamehlo Kusile Organisation [VUKO]VUKO brandingSilver Pendoring
Joe Public United / JohannesburgNedbank AffinityGogo BearSilver Pendoring
Joe Public United / Johannesburg + Audio Militia / Johannesburg + InJozi / Johannesburg + StudiJoe / JohannesburgChicken LickenGwijo FormationsSilver Pendoring
Red and Yellow Creative School of Business / Cape Town + Nelleke van Niekerk / Cape Town + Jordyn Martini / Cape TownVespaRy, Dammit!Silver Pendoring
IIE-VegaPeriodPeriodSilver Pendoring
McCann Joburg / JohannesburgSteersNew PackagingSilver Pendoring
Tshepo Masilo / Johannesburg + Takealot.com / Cape Town + KeyCommunications / JohannesburgTakealot.comTakealot Just Tap Wifi Wall TembisaSilver Pendoring
IIE-Vega / Durban + Jody Simpson / Durban + Dali De Swardt / DurbanDark and LovelyOwn who you areSilver Pendoring
Berenice Albertse / Cape Town + Wiehan De Jager / Cape TownKatjie Piering Asian EetplekMi So Lekker! Katjie Piering Asian EetplekSilver Pendoring
Angelina Faria / Cape Town + Wiehan De Jager / Cape TownBranders en BroodjiesBranders en BroodjiesSilver Pendoring
New Africa Books / Cape Town + Subi Bosa / Cape Town + Nicola Rijsdijk / Cape Town + Sewela Langeni / Cape TownNew Africa Books (PTY) LTDMaking Friends with FeelingsSilver Pendoring
New Africa Books / Cape Town + Lawrence Schimel / Cape Town + Dusanka Stojakovic / Cape Town + Nicola Rijsdijk / Cape TownNew Africa Books (PTY) LTDEarly One Morning & Bedtime, Not PlaytimeSilver Pendoring
Karlien De Villiers / Stellenbosch + Malakhiwe Mahlulo / Stellenbosch + Mieke Hall / StellenboschModal: Cultural Soundscapes - Xhosa MusicUmculo wamaXhosa Cultural SoundscapesSilver Pendoring
TBWA \ Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Darling Films / Johannesburg + Post Modern / Johannesburg + Audio Militia / JohannesburgMTN South AfricaGwijoSilver Pendoring
TBWA \ Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Darling Films / Johannesburg + Post Modern / Johannesburg + Audio Militia / JohannesburgMTN South AfricaThe Silent ChoirSilver Pendoring
Jessica Powell / Potchefstroom + Tian Zietzman / Potchefstroom + Jo-Ann Chan / PotchefstroomCreativeKleitjie bou ‘n huisieSilver Pendoring
LAPA Publishers (a division of Penguin Random House South Africa (Pty) Ltd) + Full Circle + Zinelda McDonaldLAPA PublishersPampoenpit kry 'n beatSilver Pendoring
Zinelda McDonald / Johannesburg + Pan Macmillan / JohannesburgPan MacmillanMasidlaleniSilver Pendoring
Subi Bosa / Johannesburg + Pan Macmillan / JohannesburgPan MacmillanNna yo o kgethegilengSilver Pendoring
Joe Public United / JohannesburgPOWARape Portraits 1Campaign Silver
Joe Public United / JohannesburgPOWARape Portraits 2Campaign Silver
Joe Public United / JohannesburgPOWARape Portraits 3Campaign Silver
Joe Public United / Johannesburg + StudiJoe / JohannesburgChicken LickenChildish Parents - MbappeCampaign Silver
Joe Public United / Johannesburg + StudiJoe / JohannesburgChicken LickenChildish Parents - DuragCampaign Silver
Joe Public United / Johannesburg + StudiJoe / JohannesburgChicken LickenChildish Parents - Mitchells PlainCampaign Silver
IIE-VegaOkja oat milkWWE gevegCampaign Silver
IIE-VegaOkja oat milkHospitaal gridCampaign Silver
IIE-VegaOkja oat milkMagical car guardsCampaign Silver
The Man Who Isn't ThereThe Man Who Isn't ThereModumo II - "Heirloom White"Campaign Silver
The Man Who Isn't ThereThe Man Who Isn't ThereModumo II - “Granite”Campaign Silver
Joe Public United / Johannesburg + Audio Militia / Johannesburg + StudiJoe / Johannesburg + InJozi / JohannesburgChicken LickenGwijo FormationCraft Gold
Red and Yellow Creative School of Business / Cape Town + Philipa Scholtz / Cape TownBlompotBlompotCraft Gold
Red and Yellow Creative School of Business / Cape Town + Duncan Schröder / Cape TownBabylonstorenMelktertCraft Gold
Berenice Albertse / Cape Town + Wiehan De Jager / Cape TownKatjie Piering Asian EetplekMi So Lekker! Katjie Piering Asian EetplekCraft Gold
Greenside Design Center College of Design / JohannesburgType Drives CultureType Drives CultureCraft Gold
Karlien De Villiers / Stellenbosch + Cayla Basson / StellenboschVrou van die See PrenteboekVrou van die SeeCraft Gold
TBWA \ Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Audio Militia / Johannesburg + Post Modern / Johannesburg + Darling Films / JohannesburgMTN South AfricaThe Silent ChoirCraft Gold
Joe Public United / Johannesburg + StudiJoe / JohannesburgChicken LickenLife Choices - JuniorCampaign Craft Gold
Joe Public United / Johannesburg + StudiJoe / JohannesburgChicken LickenLife Choices - Leap YearCampaign Craft Gold
Joe Public United / Johannesburg + StudiJoe / JohannesburgChicken LickenLife Choices - BaldieCampaign Craft Gold
Joe Public United / Johannesburg + StudiJoe / JohannesburgChicken LickenChildish Parents - MbappeCampaign Craft Gold
Joe Public United / Johannesburg + StudiJoe / JohannesburgChicken LickenChildish Parents - DuragCampaign Craft Gold
Joe Public United / Johannesburg + StudiJoe / JohannesburgChicken LickenChildish Parents - Mitchells PlainCampaign Craft Gold
Joe Public United / JohannesburgNedbank AffinityGogo Bear - SetswanaCampaign Craft Gold
Joe Public United / JohannesburgNedbank AffinityGogo Bear - isiZuluCampaign Craft Gold
Joe Public United / JohannesburgNedbank AffinityGogo Bear - isiXhosaCampaign Craft Gold
Joe Public United / Johannesburg + Audio Militia / Johannesburg + StudiJoe / Johannesburg + InJozi / JohannesburgChicken LickenGwijo FormationsCraft Certificate
Red and Yellow Creative School of Business / Cape Town + Nelleke van Niekerk / Cape Town + Jordyn Martini / Cape TownVespaRy, Dammit!Craft Certificate
Red and Yellow Creative School of Business / Cape Town + Meghan Fernie / Cape TownMooi SpeelMooi SpeelCraft Certificate
Red and Yellow Creative School of Business / Cape Town + Natalie Ray / Cape TownTwizzaTwizza the true flavour of communityCraft Certificate
IIE-Vega / Durban + Ally Chapman / Durban + Jody Simpson / Durban + Dali De Swardt / DurbanSasko BreadRespectCraft Certificate
BOOMTOWN / Johannesburg + Wimpy / Johannesburg + THULE NGCESE / JohannesburgWimpyu-Siri uhlulwa sis'XhosaCraft Certificate
Dit&Dat Ontwerp / Cape Town + What is new / Johannesburg + DPK Productions / Cape TownKOERMoenie 'n Koes wees nie. Koer!Craft Certificate
Dit&Dat Ontwerp / Cape TownStoomasem#twakpraatCraft Certificate
TBWA \ Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Audio Militia / Johannesburg + Post Modern / Johannesburg + Darling Films / JohannesburgMTN South AfricaGwijoCraft Certificate
TBWA \ Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Audio Militia / Johannesburg + Post Modern / Johannesburg + Darling Films / JohannesburgMTN South AfricaThe Silent ChoirCraft Certificate
TBWA \ Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Sting Content Productions / JohannesburgPendoring AwardsTietiekrapCraft Certificate
The Odd NumberNewzroom AfrikaLoadsheddingCraft Certificate
Jessica Powell / PotchefstroomCreativeKleintjie bou n huisieCraft Certificate
The Odd NumberGameGwababa vs Game - Koko MmantwaCampaign Craft Certificate
The Odd NumberGameGwababa vs Game - MadimetjaCampaign Craft Certificate
Joe Public / JOHANNESBURGSAB AB InBevAI vs AI: Inkcubeko YamaXhosa – Xhosa CultureCampaign Craft Certificate
Joe Public / JOHANNESBURGSAB AB InBevAI vs AI: Setso Sa Setswana – Tswana CultureCampaign Craft Certificate
Joe Public / JOHANNESBURGPOWARape Portraits 1Campaign Craft Certificate
Joe Public United / JohannesburgPOWARape Portraits 2Campaign Craft Certificate
Joe Public United / JohannesburgPOWARape Portraits 3Campaign Craft Certificate
Joe Public / JOHANNESBURGSAB AB InBevAI vs AI: Isiko LamaZulu – Zulu CultureCampaign Craft Certificate
Joe Public United / Johannesburg + StudiJoe / JohannesburgNedbankAvoid The Queue - Elevator HitCampaign Craft Certificate
Joe Public United / Johannesburg + StudiJoe / JohannesburgNedbankAvoid The Queue - Shopping AffairCampaign Craft Certificate
Joe Public United / Johannesburg + StudiJoe / JohannesburgNedbankAvoid The Queue - Tyre PunctureCampaign Craft Certificate
Joe Public United / Johannesburg + StudiJoe / JohannesburgChicken LickenChildish Parents - MbappeCampaign Craft Certificate
Joe Public United / Johannesburg + StudiJoe / JohannesburgChicken LickenChildish Parents - DuragCampaign Craft Certificate
Joe Public United / Johannesburg + StudiJoe / JohannesburgChicken LickenChildish Parents - Mitchells PlainCampaign Craft Certificate
Joe Public United / Johannesburg + StudiJoe / JohannesburgChicken LickenLife Choices - JuniorCampaign Craft Certificate
Joe Public United / Johannesburg + StudiJoe / JohannesburgChicken LickenLife Choices - BaldieCampaign Craft Certificate
Joe Public United / Johannesburg + StudiJoe / JohannesburgChicken LickenLife Choices - Leap YearCampaign Craft Certificate
Joe Public United / JohannesburgChicken LickenMistaken IdentityCampaign Craft Certificate
Joe Public United / JohannesburgChicken LickenFound A Lost LoverCampaign Craft Certificate
Joe Public United / JohannesburgChicken LickenMan From The FutureCampaign Craft Certificate
M&C Saatchi Abel / Johannesburg + Aquanote Productions / JohannesburgNando'sSthuthuthu - Tripe meatCampaign Craft Certificate
M&C Saatchi Abel / Johannesburg + Aquanote Productions / JohannesburgNando'sSthuthuthu - Reality TV DramaCampaign Craft Certificate
M&C Saatchi Abel / Johannesburg + Aquanote Productions / JohannesburgNando'sSthuthuthu - Baby showerCampaign Craft Certificate
BOOMTOWN / Johannesburg + THULE NGCESE / JohannesburgA Million Girls FoundationWarCampaign Craft Certificate
BOOMTOWN / Johannesburg + THULE NGCESE / JohannesburgA Million Girls FoundationFloodsCampaign Craft Certificate
BOOMTOWN / Johannesburg + THULE NGCESE / JohannesburgA Million Girls FoundationHungerCampaign Craft Certificate
TBWA \ Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Fresh Helga / JohannesburgPendoring AwardsVoorblad StorieCampaign Craft Certificate
TBWA \ Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Fresh Helga / JohannesburgPendoring AwardsAmapianoCampaign Craft Certificate
TBWA \ Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Kwandza Aquanote Productions / JohannesburgNissan South AfricaLala & Lolo's sleepoverCampaign Craft Certificate
TBWA \ Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Kwandza Aquanote Productions / JohannesburgNissan South AfricaNono's SurpriseCampaign Craft Certificate
TBWA \ Hunt Lascaris / Johannesburg + Kwandza Aquanote Productions / JohannesburgNissan South AfricaBheki's BaeCampaign Craft Certificate
Machine_ / Johannesburg + Mokgethwa Machaka / Johannesburg + Schalk Bezuidenhout / Johannesburg + Mantwa Toka / JohannesburgSpotifyOns Praat Niet Afrikaans Die, Ons Sing Dit – 1Campaign Craft Certificate
Machine_ / Johannesburg + Mokgethwa Machaka / Johannesburg + Schalk Bezuidenhout / Johannesburg + Mantwa Toka / JohannesburgSpotifyOns Praat Nie Afrikaans Nie, Ons Sing Dit – 2Campaign Craft Certificate
Machine_ / Johannesburg + Mokgethwa Machaka / Johannesburg + Schalk Bezuidenhout / Johannesburg + Mantwa Toka / JohannesburgSpotifyOns Praat Nie Afrikaans Nie, Ons Sing Dit – 3Campaign Craft Certificate
The Odd NumberGameGwababa vs Game - MasechabaCampaign Craft Certificate

Read more: language, Pendoring Awards, marketing awards, creative awards

