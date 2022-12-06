Industries

Levergy closes out 2022 as double Agency of the Year

6 Dec 2022
Issued by: Levergy
The 2022 agency awards season closed off in style for Levergy, as they walked away with two major company awards. After being named Agency of the Year at the 2022 Hollard Sports Industry Awards, they followed it up by being awarded Specialist Agency of the Year at the 2022 Financial Mail AdFocus Awards.
Levergy closes out 2022 as double Agency of the Year

The Hollard Sport Industry Awards is an opportunity to celebrate and honour sport industry innovators. Levergy entered the awards ceremony with eight nominations across five categories for its clients, which included Nedbank, Telkom, SuperSport and Heineken. For the fourth time in the last six years, Levergy was honoured as Agency of the Year after another year of outstanding work.

The 2022 AdFocus Awards celebrated the champions of the bounce back and those who have shown resilience and agility in the face of adversity. At the height of the global pandemic, Levergy took the opportunity to show innovation and creativity for its clients through numerous campaigns, which was the kick-start to one of the agency’s most successful years to date with award-winning outcomes at the likes of the PRISM; Creative Circle; New Generation; Marketing Achievement and The Assegai Awards, as well as four finalists at this year’s Loeries.

“As a passion marketing agency, winning both Agency of the Year and Specialist Agency of the Year is testament to the relentless pursuit of excellence that has characterised the agency over the last decade,” says Struan Campbell, founder and CEO.

The team rallied together with a sense of purpose to produce some of the most awarded campaigns the agency has received. Earlier this year, Levergy also walked away with the prestigious Zinthatu Award at The Assegai Awards for consistently delivering excellent and effective work over a three-year period.

“While the pandemic came as a shock to the system, we not only leveraged the opportunity to reposition ourselves as leaders in innovation and creativity, but also ensured we are reimagining what real impact looks like for our clients through peoples passion’s. We have set a benchmark for success within the agency and are looking forward to what we can do for our partners in 2023,” added Dareen Farghaly, ECD of Levergy.

Not only will Levergy end 2022 on a high-note with two agency of the year awards but the agency were recently appointed as the through-the-line agency for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, which is set to be the one of the pinnacle sporting events in South Africa in 2023.

Levergy
Levergy is a leading sport and entertainment communications agency based in Johannesburg.
