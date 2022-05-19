Effie Awards South Africa call for jury members

Judging Process
By the time an Effie entry has reached the winners’ circle, it has survived at least two rounds of evaluation from a rigorous jury of senior industry executives focused on identifying the industry’s most effective work.
The judging procedure is conducted in two rounds to select the most effective cases of the year.
In each round a jury of senior industry professionals from a variety of marketing disciplines evaluate entries based on proof that commercial communication was key to the success of the campaign.
The Effie Awards South Africa will furthermore select one case to be judged the ‘Grand Effie’ or overall winner. The winner of this award is either the top scoring case or is selected by a panel of judges from the top tier of gold-winning cases. The Grand Effie winner case not only demonstrates its capability to be effective but also displays a revolutionary breakthrough within the industry.Criteria for qualification to judge
Round one agency representative judges are typically drawn from Senior/Director level, while final round judges are drawn primarily from the C-suite. On the client side, senior management is invited to adjudicate round one, while final round judges are the top-level marketing executives within the company.
Following round two, the Grand Effie winner will be judged by a Grand Jury of senior industry professionals also drawn from the C-suite.
“Participating in the Effie Awards judging process provides immeasurable benefits to both agencies and clients in terms of deepening their understanding of what it takes to conceptualise and roll out an effective campaign. The Effie Jury is tasked with the responsibility of maintaining the integrity of the industry’s ability to deliver against business objectives, whilst also ensuring that the judging process is conducted according to the highest possible industry standards,” says Mathe Okaba, CEO of the ACA.Key Dates
Application Deadline 25th
May, 2022
Judges Induction 14th
June, 2022
Round 1 10th
- 11th
August, 2022
Round 2 24th
- 25th
August, 2022
Grand Effie Judging 29th
September, 2022
Agency and client representatives interested in participating are invited to apply online via the Effie South Africa website by navigating to https://effieawards.co.za/judging/
For more information on the 2022 Effie Awards, visit the Effie Awards South Africa website at www.effieawards.co.za
