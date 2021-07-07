2021 Effie Awards South Africa last-minute entry deadline imminent

This is the first time that the globally recognised Effie Awards for effectiveness in marketing communications are being held in South Africa, after the initial postponement in 2020 due to the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Entries must be submitted via the Effie Awards South Africa
website timeously as acceptance of entries via the portal will close at 12pm on Thursday, 15 July 2021.
Should there still be a need, full details on how to enter, including details on the categories and entry requirements can be found on the ‘how to enter’
tab on the Effie South Africa’s website.
On winning an Effie, Kagiso Musi, chair of the Effie Awards South Africa Committee, says: “Winning an Effie is not only an action that allows agencies and brands to add yet another award to the trophy cabinet. More importantly, winning an Effie is considered globally to be the pinnacle of effectiveness in our profession. It is the most respected marketing effectiveness award and provides client-agency teams with global recognition for having delivered on marketing objectives. It is without doubt an award that we should all strive to have in our trophy cabinets and creds.”
“While the last-minute entry deadline is just days away, it is not too late to enter, with sufficient time left to finalise your submission. We’re looking forward to showcasing the best that South Africa has to offer on the global Effie stage, and look forward to initiating the judging process following the closure of the entries portal.”
The Effie South Africa Jury will adjudicate entries during the first round of judging on Thursday, 12 August, with the second and final round scheduled for Thursday, 2 September. The Grand Effie judging session will take place on Monday, 11 October, where the entry adjudicated to have been the most effective will be selected.
Effie Awards South Africa winners will be announced at the inaugural Effie Awards Gala, to be held as a combined virtual and physical event, on Thursday, 14 October. The gala event will be preceded by the Effie Summit: South Africa to be held online on Wednesday, 13 October where respected industry commentators, marketers and leading agency representatives will deliver engaging and relevant presentations on marketing effectiveness.
Effie is a global 501(c)(3) non-profit whose purpose is to lead and evolve the forum for marketing effectiveness. Effie leads, inspires and champions the practice and practitioners of marketing effectiveness through education, awards, ever-evolving thought leadership initiatives and first-class insights into marketing strategies that produce results. The organisation recognises the most effective brands, marketers and agencies, globally, regionally and locally through its 50+ award programmes across the world and through its coveted effectiveness rankings, the Effie Index. Since 1968, Effie has been known as a global symbol of achievement, while serving as a resource to steer the future of marketing success. For more details, visit effie.org
.About the ACA
The ACA is the official, representative body for the communications and advertising profession in South Africa, representing agencies in the profession (who at present contribute approximately 95% of South Africa’s measured ad spend) to government, media and the public. The ACA is a voluntary body formed by and for the industry, focused on and committed to self-regulation and to defending the highest standards of ethical practice.
