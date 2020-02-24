Design Indaba News South Africa

#DesignIndaba2020: Ananya Khaitan to speak on matters of import and impact

By: Jessica Tennant
Communication designer Ananya Khaitan has been announced as one of the speakers at Design Indaba 2020.
Ananya Khaitan

The New Delhi-based designer specialises in book design and brand identity design, with his work reflecting his affinity for matters of import and impact.

The National Institute of Design graduate works at the intersection of law, policy and activism and frequently collaborates with think tanks, research universities and advocacy groups to make a meaningful difference in society and tackling sociopolitical issues such as capital punishment, child rape, drug addiction and poor data privacy.

He has designed books, crafted brand identities, tackled design writing, created public service announcements and even developed design guidelines at policy-level, when consulting for a committee headed by a Supreme Court Justice.


Khaitan has received numerous accolades for his work. He’s the recipient of seven Kyoorius Design Awards and the the India Design Council's CII Design Excellence Award.

Internationally, he was awarded the D&AD ‘Next Designer’ Pencil at the 2019 D&AD Festival held in London.

D&AD Awards 2019: ALL winners announced!

The 57th D&AD Professional Awards Ceremony took place last night (23 May) in London, where six Black Pencils - the highest accolade in the creative industry - were awarded. We list the South African companies that were honoured on the night and walked away with a total of 15 Pencils...

24 May 2019


In the 98th edition of the Art Director’s Club Awards, held in New York City in 2019, he won the Art Director’s Club Merit Award. He was a speaker at the International Conference for Typography and Visual Communication in Greece in 2019 and delivered a TEDx talk at TEDxNITKSurathkal in India.


He also received a mention in Forbes India’s 2019 Edition of 30 Under 30 and recently went back to his alma mater as a Visiting Faculty for graphic design students.

Follow Khaitan on Instagram and LinkedIn. For more information, visit AnanyaKhaitan.com. Ticket sales for the Design Indaba 2020 are officially open. Tickets can be bought on Webtickets, and for the latest updates and news, you can follow our Design Indaba special section.


