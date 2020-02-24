Design Indaba
Marketing & Media jobs
- Sales Development Representative Cape Town
- Online Sales Account Executive Cape Town
- Art Director Durban
- Copywriter Learnership Johannesburg
- Social Media Intern Cape Town
- Mid-Level Digital Designer Johannesburg
- Marketing Coordinator Cape Town
- Junior Digital Marketer/Web Admin Cape Town
- DTP/ Designer Cape Town
- Senior Copywriter - Conceptual Cape Town
#DesignIndaba2020: Ananya Khaitan to speak on matters of import and impact
Ananya Khaitan
The New Delhi-based designer specialises in book design and brand identity design, with his work reflecting his affinity for matters of import and impact.
The National Institute of Design graduate works at the intersection of law, policy and activism and frequently collaborates with think tanks, research universities and advocacy groups to make a meaningful difference in society and tackling sociopolitical issues such as capital punishment, child rape, drug addiction and poor data privacy.
He has designed books, crafted brand identities, tackled design writing, created public service announcements and even developed design guidelines at policy-level, when consulting for a committee headed by a Supreme Court Justice.
View this post on Instagram
Some things feel surreal to be able to say. This is one of them: I’ll be speaking at @designindaba later this month, on what happens to be its Silver Jubilee year. The Design Indaba stage is hallowed ground, since it’s hosted pretty much every design hero of mine. This year is no different, and I’m thrilled(/nervous) to be a small part of the extraordinary lineup. Big thanks to @ravinaidooatlarge and @tinabreidi for making this happen. And to @mbierut , who kickstarted this whole thing. S T O K E D.
Khaitan has received numerous accolades for his work. He’s the recipient of seven Kyoorius Design Awards and the the India Design Council's CII Design Excellence Award.
Internationally, he was awarded the D&AD ‘Next Designer’ Pencil at the 2019 D&AD Festival held in London.
D&AD Awards 2019: ALL winners announced!
The 57th D&AD Professional Awards Ceremony took place last night (23 May) in London, where six Black Pencils - the highest accolade in the creative industry - were awarded. We list the South African companies that were honoured on the night and walked away with a total of 15 Pencils...
24 May 2019
In the 98th edition of the Art Director’s Club Awards, held in New York City in 2019, he won the Art Director’s Club Merit Award. He was a speaker at the International Conference for Typography and Visual Communication in Greece in 2019 and delivered a TEDx talk at TEDxNITKSurathkal in India.
View this post on Instagram
In this moment, I’m talking about Tughlaq’s visionary but disastrous coins, and what happens when thoughtful design is absent. I then go on to take a completely unprompted dig at the stupid and disastrous currency change of 2016, because why not. Spoke at @tedxnitksurathkal . Met some lovely people :)
He also received a mention in Forbes India’s 2019 Edition of 30 Under 30 and recently went back to his alma mater as a Visiting Faculty for graphic design students.
Follow Khaitan on Instagram and LinkedIn. For more information, visit AnanyaKhaitan.com. Ticket sales for the Design Indaba 2020 are officially open. Tickets can be bought on Webtickets, and for the latest updates and news, you can follow our Design Indaba special section.
For more:
www.designindaba.com