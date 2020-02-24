Design Indaba
#BizTakeouts: Of divas and visas with Ravi Naidoo
In fervent anticipation of Design Indaba 25 taking place this week from 26 to 28 February 2020, Biztakeouts found a window in the diary of CEO and founder Ravi Naidoo to discuss visas and venture capital, policy, projects and lessons learned on Design Indaba's 25-year journey so far.
Ravi Naidoo and Rutendo Nyamuda
While our region may not currently always guarantee a supply of electricity, harnessing the energy of creative industries offers a different kind of economic power. In conversation with BizTakeouts host Rutendo Nyamuda, Ravi pays tribute to some local designers with a global reputation, the importance of design policy and the potential of peer-to-peer design solidarity in Africa.
Contrary to the BizTakeouts byte-size format, we leave this episode largely unedited, so you can listen to every moment of the Design Indaba story at your leisure. From 200 people on white plastic chairs in Cape Town’s Mount Nelson ballroom, to this year’s pan-African simulcasts, global digital reach and what’s in the pipeline (literally) for Design Indaba alumni.
Listen to the full interview now on a your choice of local and international platforms, including @spotifysa, @applepodcasts, iono.fm, Bizcommunity or the BizTakeouts App.
About BizTakeouts
BizTakeouts provides unforgettable conversations with some of the most influential people on the African continent, distributed to Bizcommunity’s existing reach of over 2 million monthly industry page views, 546,500 newsletter subscribers and 889,818 mobile page views per month.
The cute takeaway box motif clearly communicates what BizTakeouts will deliver - tasty, snackable content, soundbyte-size B2B news>>TO GO - the disruptor in the burgeoning business podcast sector.
To enquire about advertising and sponsorship opportunities on the podcast, email us at .
