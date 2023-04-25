Industries

Africa


East Coast Radio's Big Walk is back and better than ever with Suncoast Casino as its headline sponsor

25 Apr 2023
Issued by: East Coast Radio
The much-awaited East Coast Radio's Big Walk is set to return on 18 June 2023, and this time, it comes with an exciting announcement. The event will be sponsored by Suncoast for the next three years. The partnership with Suncoast is a natural fit, not only because of the long-standing relationship enjoyed between two of KZN's biggest brands, but also because Suncoast is a key role player within the Durban precinct and forms part of the walk route. For over 20 years, Suncoast has been a popular destination on the Durban beachfront, offering entertainment to locals and tourists alike.
East Coast Radio's Big Walk is back and better than ever with Suncoast Casino as its headline sponsor

The Big Walk, which is the biggest walking event in KZN, was not held from 2020 to 2022, due to the pandemic. The theme for this year's event is 'Here with you, every step of the way', which underscores East Coast Radio and Suncoast’s commitment to the KZN community.

The Suncoast East Coast Radio Big Walk aims to bring families and friends together to create memorable experiences. The event will start at uShaka Marine World, continue past Suncoast and end at Moses Mabhida (People's Park). Participants can choose between the 5km and 10km routes, and can purchase tickets online at www.ecr.co.za or www.suncoastcasino.co.za.

East Coast Radio's Big Walk is back and better than ever with Suncoast Casino as its headline sponsor

Suncoast’s director of operations and complex general manager, Adam MacIntyre, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership with the event. “We are thrilled to be a part of KZN’s biggest family walk. At Suncoast, the event epitomises a sense of community and belonging which supports Suncoast’s vision of being Durban’s most loved entertainment destination. We are looking forward to a fun-filled day.”

Meanwhile, ECR's managing director, Boni Mchunu, is thrilled that the family-friendly event is back, adding that the Suncoast East Coast Radio Big Walk will unite and encourage attendees from all parts of KZN.

East Coast Radio's Big Walk is back and better than ever with Suncoast Casino as its headline sponsor

"We are delighted to have contributed to the rebuilding and sustenance of our province during these challenging times over the past three years. We believe that the return of the Big Walk, a family-friendly event, will foster unity and encourage attendees from all corners of KZN. We look forward to seeing KZN families walking the most beautiful promenade with us."

Tickets for the Suncoast East Coast Radio Big Walk are officially open via ecr.co.za or suncoastcasino.co.za.

East Coast Radio
East Coast Radio is KwaZulu-Natal's number one; for hit music, for inspiring content, for updated information and for making memories. East Coast Radio is a brand as energetic and vibrant as the people from the East Coast of South Africa.
