#AfricaBrandSummit announces its 2020 Influencers of Influencers

Since it was inaugurated in 2018, the Africa Brand Summit - initially referred to as the Brand Summit South Africa - launched its prestigious, annual Convenor's Award, aptly named the Influencer of Influencers Award™. This accolade is given at the summit convenor's discretion to individuals, corporations, NGOs or other organisations that truly stand out and play a remarkable role in society by, amongst others, building bridges between troubled communities, speaking truth to power in order to push back against actions that hurt the global reputation of countries and the African continent, come up with extraordinary approaches/solutions to solving Africa's problems, etc.