AfricaBrandSummit announces its 2020 Influencers of Influencers

Since it was inaugurated in 2018, the Africa Brand Summit - initially referred to as the Brand Summit South Africa - launched its prestigious, annual Convenor's Award, aptly named the Influencer of Influencers Award™. This accolade is given at the summit convenor's discretion to individuals, corporations, NGOs or other organisations that truly stand out and play a remarkable role in society by, amongst others, building bridges between troubled communities, speaking truth to power in order to push back against actions that hurt the global reputation of countries and the African continent, come up with extraordinary approaches/solutions to solving Africa's problems, etc.
Professor Patrick Loch Otieno Lumumba
The Influencer of Influencers Award™ stands apart from the summit’s other award categories for which members of the public are invited to submit nominations as per published criteria. The latter award nominations are adjudicated by a diverse, independent panel of judges on set criteria, who produce a winner and runner-up for each category.
Past recipients of the Influencer of Influencers Award™ are:
SA Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng (2018)
Professor Thuli Madonsela (2018)
Dr Marlene Le Roux – CEO: ArtsCape; human rights activist (2019)
Mr Kimi Makwetu – SA Auditor-General (2019)
Professor Bonang Mohale – former CEO: Business Leadership South Africa (2019)
For 2020, the Africa Brand Summit proudly names the following recipients:
Ms Busisiwe Mavuso – CEO: Business Leadership South Africa – (RSA)
Professor Patrick Loch Otieno Lumumba – influential Kenyan Pan-Africanist (Kenya)
Dr Louise Van Rhyne – leadership development practitioner/education expert (RSA)
Dr Jon-Hans Coetzer – education specialist (Portugal)
The 2020 Africa Brand Summit will be hosted as a hybrid-face-to-face during the first week of October, with the face-to-face part hosted at the Vineyard Hotel and Spa in Newlands, Cape Town. The Gala Awards Dinner, at which all awards will be handed-out, will take place on the evening of Wednesday, 7 October.
Africa Brand Summit aims to be recognised as a leading platform for monitoring evolving perceptions about Africa, as well as their impact on Africa's ability to attract goodwill and grow a truly dynamic, inclusive, integrated economy. Negative perceptions stand in the way of Africa's socio-economic ambitions. The Summit brings together African and global minds and expertise to propose lasting solutions that will help progressively improve Africa's brand image.
