César Nieto appointed Boehringer Ingelheim's Southern Africa head

In a strategic move to strengthen its presence in Southern Africa, Boehringer Ingelheim, a global leader in the bio-pharmaceutical industry, has announced the appointment of César Nieto as the general manager and head of Human Pharma for the region.

Source: Supplied. Boehringer Ingelheim's new general manager and head of Human Pharma, César Nieto.

As part of his responsibilities, Nieto will manage the Southern Africa region which includes South Africa and sub-Saharan African countries.

A qualified physician, Nieto has previously held senior leadership positions with the company in North and Central America, Caribbean, United Arab Emirates, and the company’s headquarters in Germany.

Mohammed Tawil, regional managing director and head of Human Pharma for Boehringer Ingelheim's India, Middle East, Turkey and Africa (Imeta) region, said, “Nieto has a proven track record of success in driving growth for Boehringer Ingelheim.

“His diverse experience will be key to our ability to drive sustainable growth and we are confident that he will help us fulfil our purpose of transforming lives for generations by bringing innovative healthcare solutions to address areas of unmet medical needs in the region.”

Commenting on his appointment, Nieto said, “Through strong partnerships with our stakeholders and Boehringer Ingelheim team, I’m confident that we can positively impact the patients and communities and contribute to healthcare innovation.”

Nieto was previously the regional cardiovascular therapeutic area lead at Boehringer Ingelheim Imeta, where he played a key role in the transformation of the company’s cardiovascular and stroke portfolio. His strategy in this role served as a blueprint for other regions such as Brazil, Mexico, UK and Ireland, and led to an increase in profitability in Imeta.

Boehringer Ingelheim has been in the South African market since 1962 and later grew the network into Namibia and Botswana. Recently, the regional headquarters has extended its representation to the sub-Saharan African region.