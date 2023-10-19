Amazon's less than prime time for SA launch will be significant challenge for e-commerce king

South Africans will have to wait a little longer for the holy grail of e-commerce to arrive. Amazon's much-rumoured local launch was finally confirmed - but its launch has been delayed until next year.

“We look forward to launching amazon.co.za in South Africa, providing local sellers, brand owners and entrepreneurs — small and large — the opportunity to grow their business with Amazon, and delivering great value and a convenient shopping experience for customers across South Africa,” says Amazon GM for sub-Saharan Africa Robert Koen.

“The launch of amazon.co.za in 2024 will provide independent sellers throughout the country an opportunity to rapidly launch, grow and scale their businesses while leveraging the innovative capabilities provided by Amazon,” it says.

Read the full article by Toby Shapshak at Daily Maverick.