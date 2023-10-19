Industries

Africa


Amazon's less than prime time for SA launch will be significant challenge for e-commerce king

19 Oct 2023
Toby ShapshakBy: Toby Shapshak
South Africans will have to wait a little longer for the holy grail of e-commerce to arrive. Amazon's much-rumoured local launch was finally confirmed - but its launch has been delayed until next year.
Image by from
Image by Tumisu from Pixabay

“We look forward to launching amazon.co.za in South Africa, providing local sellers, brand owners and entrepreneurs — small and large — the opportunity to grow their business with Amazon, and delivering great value and a convenient shopping experience for customers across South Africa,” says Amazon GM for sub-Saharan Africa Robert Koen.

“The launch of amazon.co.za in 2024 will provide independent sellers throughout the country an opportunity to rapidly launch, grow and scale their businesses while leveraging the innovative capabilities provided by Amazon,” it says.

Read the full article by Toby Shapshak at Daily Maverick.

SOURCE

Daily Maverick is a unique blend of news, information, analysis and opinion delivered from our newsrooms in Cape Town and Johannesburg, South Africa. There are many ways to describe exactly what we do (and for the price of a cup of coffee we’re capable of talking your ears off about it), but the best way to understand the end result is to experience it. Every part of Daily Maverick is free-to-air and no payment is required, although free registration is required for a small subset of functions and pages.

Daily Maverick is run by an independently owned, private company with no affiliation to any other media group (or political party or religious organisation.) Follow Daily Maverick on Twitter at @dailymaverick.

Go to: https://www.dailymaverick.co.za/
Toby Shapshak
Toby Shapshak is publishing editor of Stuff magazine. Email Toby at az.oc.aidemnevam@ybot or follow him on Twitter at @shapshak.
