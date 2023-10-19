Industries

Dairymaid adds Lemon Cream flavour to Country Fresh range

19 Oct 2023
Just in time for Summer, Dairymaid has introduced a new flavour to its Country Fresh brand: Lemon Cream.

With a heritage spanning several decades, Dairymaid has consistently been synonymous with being passionate about ice cream making for the past 100 years. Lemon Cream introduces a twist to their ice cream collection.

Image supplied
Image supplied

Manyathe Ramotsepe, Dairymaid's senior brand manager comments on this new flavour innovation, saying, "As a brand, we aspire to be a part of all your meals, both your everyday and special occasion meals. Country Fresh aims to bring the fun and joy after family meals each day."

With Lemon Cream leading the charge, Dairymaid's Country Fresh brand continues to embody a product that focuses on smooth and creamy flavours for any occasion. This summer, savour the refreshing taste Country Fresh Lemon Cream.

Consumers are encouraged to interact with the Country Fresh in-store competition where they will stand a chance to win weekly cash prizes of up to R10,000.

