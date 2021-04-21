Mags4Me - home of your favourite international magazines - powered by On the Dot

Multi-Channel Marketing, a division of On the Dot, is proud to announce its new and exciting Facebook page, Mags4Me. This page will allow readers to know when and where their favourite imported international magazines, part works and collectables (build your own scale models with each edition) will hit the shelves. Readers will be able to use a "store locator" to help them find their magazine at their nearest store and have an option to be notified when the latest issue will be in store and, in the near future buy a print copy of the magazine online.
The creation of this platform was a logical move in order to support On the Dot as the largest multichannel media logistics company in South Africa. Mags4Me will allow On the Dot to truly be the one-stop solution for all local and international magazines, newspapers and books.
Multi-channel Marketing (MCM) is the use of innovative as well as traditional advertising mediums to reach the desired target audience at different touch points. E.g. whilst they are driving, shopping, and browsing online in the comfort of their homes.
With increasing online shopping, exhilarated by Covid-19, Mags4Me is set to be the ideal solution for readers.
Click here for more information: http://mags4me.co.za/index.htmlhttps://web.facebook.com/Mags4me-Powered-by-On-The-Dot-103986588449624