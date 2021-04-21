Mags4Me - home of your favourite international magazines - powered by On the Dot

Multi-Channel Marketing, a division of On the Dot, is proud to announce its new and exciting Facebook page, Mags4Me. This page will allow readers to know when and where their favourite imported international magazines, part works and collectables (build your own scale models with each edition) will hit the shelves. Readers will be able to use a "store locator" to help them find their magazine at their nearest store and have an option to be notified when the latest issue will be in store and, in the near future buy a print copy of the magazine online.