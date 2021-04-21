Magazines Company news South Africa

Menu

Top stories

More Top stories news...Submit news

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Show more

Marketing & Media jobs

More...Submit a jobOpen account
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad

Africa

More...Submit news

Covid-19

Business services
Advertise on Bizcommunity
Enquire

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Mags4Me - home of your favourite international magazines - powered by On the Dot

21 Apr 2021
Issued by: On the Dot
Multi-Channel Marketing, a division of On the Dot, is proud to announce its new and exciting Facebook page, Mags4Me. This page will allow readers to know when and where their favourite imported international magazines, part works and collectables (build your own scale models with each edition) will hit the shelves. Readers will be able to use a "store locator" to help them find their magazine at their nearest store and have an option to be notified when the latest issue will be in store and, in the near future buy a print copy of the magazine online.
The creation of this platform was a logical move in order to support On the Dot as the largest multichannel media logistics company in South Africa. Mags4Me will allow On the Dot to truly be the one-stop solution for all local and international magazines, newspapers and books.

Multi-channel Marketing (MCM) is the use of innovative as well as traditional advertising mediums to reach the desired target audience at different touch points. E.g. whilst they are driving, shopping, and browsing online in the comfort of their homes.

With increasing online shopping, exhilarated by Covid-19, Mags4Me is set to be the ideal solution for readers.

Click here for more information: http://mags4me.co.za/index.html




https://web.facebook.com/Mags4me-Powered-by-On-The-Dot-103986588449624

On the Dot
On the Dot, South Africa's largest media supply chain management company, offers distribution solutions for magazines, newspapers, subscriptions, community newspapers, pamphlets and non-media parcels through direct to store, home delivery and informal networks.
Comment

Related

On the DotOn the Dot Diamond Awards5 Nov 2018
On the DotOn the Dot 'MCM' supply loud halo activations to clients3 May 2018
On the DotSpec-Savers campus activation through OtD's multi-channel marketing division26 Mar 2018
On the DotOn the Dot 'MCM' conducts activations for Pep Dealz new store openings20 Dec 2017
On the DotOn the Dot 'MCM' conducts activations for Zebro's Chicken16 Nov 2017
On the DotDirect mail growing in the US: Does it mean South Africa will follow?13 Nov 2017
On the DotOn the Dot awards their Diamonds6 Nov 2017

News


Show more
Let's do Biz