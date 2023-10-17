KZN teachers march for safety at schools

"Some of our colleagues have been brutally murdered while at the workplace."

Over 600 teachers marched to the Durban City hall under the Banner of the South African Democratic Teachers Union in a protest for better safety for teachers at schools. Photo: Tsoanelo Sefoloko

More than 600 teachers marched to the Durban City hall under the banner of the South African Democratic Teachers Union (Sadtu) on Friday. They were protesting for better safety for teachers at schools.

Sadtu provincial secretary Nomarashiya Caluza said the provincial government must take responsibility for the state of the province’s schools.

“Some of our colleagues have been brutally murdered while at the workplace,” she said.

Caluza said criminals targeted schools and violent incidents happened in front of learners.

“We have noted the horrible conditions that teachers are working under. We have been told by the department that the department has run out of budget.”

One teacher, Thandiwe Mkhize, had travelled the 380km from uMhlabuyalingana to join the march. She teaches at Mdumisa Primary, near the Mozambican border.

“Our school conditions are not good at all. We don’t even have security at the gate,” she said.

She said cars such as SUVs and twin cabs were too dangerous to purchase in her area because these are quickly targeted by criminals and smuggled across the border.

Mbali Frazer, KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Education, accepted the memorandum and promised to give feedback within 40 days.

Published originally on GroundUp.