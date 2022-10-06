15th annual Pay360 Awards a resounding success

More than 850 payments industry firms gathered in London last night for the 15th annual Pay360 Awards ceremony, organised by The Payments Association.

Source: Supplied. Khalid Talukder and Trayana Trifonova of DKK Partners.

The event, which shines a spotlight on innovation and collaboration across the payments industry, saw a host of high-profile individuals and companies honoured for outstanding contributions to the industry.

The star-studded black-tie event took place at the JW Marriot Grosvenor House Hotel and guests were treated to a selection of fine wine, smoked salmon, and beef cuisine.

The Pay360 awards was a huge success, reportedly received submissions from over 30 countries. Organisers reported that all 106 finalists demonstrated the highest quality across the wider payments industry, including financial inclusion, open banking and mobile payments.

The UK fintech sector comprises more than 1,600 firms, which is expected to double by 2030. The sector contributes an estimated $13.4bn (£11bn) and more than 76,000 jobs to the UK economy.

Speaking at the event, fintech entrepreneur Khalid Talukder, co-founder, DKK Partners said: “These are incredibly exciting times for the payments industry. The event was a spectacular success, showcasing some of the industry’s best and brightest as well as providing a platform for rising stars. The Payments Association is the epicentre of fintech innovation and it’s fantastic to be part of such a proactive organisation.”

Tony Craddock, director general of The Payments Association, said: “As we mark the 15th year of the awards and the first under their new name, I am overwhelmed by the enthusiasm and passion every company continues to bring to the Pay360 Awards.

"Since its inception, but particularly over the past year, the payments industry has grown significantly and become increasingly competitive. This reflects the new name – awards that give a comprehensive 360° view of the payments industry.”

He added: “This years’ winners demonstrate the rich talent across the whole payments community. We will continue to embolden every influential payments company that aims to benefit everyone and exceed expectations, no matter the size.”