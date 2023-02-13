Nivea partners with NSRI to protect those who protect us

Spending 156,914 hours in the sun, the NSRI received 1,604 bottles, approximately a year's worth, of sunscreen from Nivea Sun to keep their volunteers protected. The NSRI completed 46,462 rescue operations in 2021.

L-R: NSRI volunteers Matthew Busse, Rebecca Carter-Smith (seated) and Collen Maroveke give the thumbs up to the Nivea Sun protection product which was donated for their use this year

South Africa is famous for its beautiful warm and sunny climate – a perk that carries with it one of the highest UV levels in the world. As such there is no group at higher risk from sun damage than those spending hours outdoors during their working day during peak sunshine hours. The 1,455 staff of the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) of South Africa are in the sun daily spending endless hours exposed to dangerously high UV levels whilst protecting ocean and water users of South Africa.

In support of the NSRI organisation who save lives daily in waters across South Africa, Nivea Sun has donated 1,604 bottles of Nivea Sun SPF50+ Lotions to the NSRI to help protect their skin from dangerous sun damage. “The donation is a small token of our gratitude, allowing us to pay it forward to an organisation that provides such a critical service helping those across our country,” says Nivea Sun brand manager, Seithati Rameke.

The NSRI, a renowned charity safeguarding life on South African waters, provides invaluable help and assistance to those in distress in any water environment 24 hours around the clock, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. The crew and lifeguards are made up of entirely volunteers. In 2021 alone, the team conducted 46,462 rescue operations and spent 156,914 hours training and performing maintenance on their equipment. This equates to endless hours exposed to the sun, meaning sun protection is a vital health necessity for these men and women. Nivea identified the crucial need to contribute: “The sun’s UV radiation not only cause unpleasant sunburn, but is also proven to have long term damage to the skin, with a further risk of developing skin cancer,” explains Rameke. “Maximum SPF protection is absolutely critical.”

NSRI Volunteer, Rebecca Carter-Smith, receives donation from Nivea Sun to keep her protected during her rescues Nivea Sun donates a year’s supply of sun protection to keep NSRI volunteers protected

“Providing an essential rescue service to all water users who find themselves in difficulty on South African coastal and inland waters, the NSRI is the only nationwide service of its kind,” unpacks Stuart Moerdyk, Corporate Relationship and Retail manager of the NSRI South Africa.

Godwin Harrison, managing director Beiersdorf SA PTY (manufacturers and owners of the world's number one skin care brand, Nivea) also remarked: ‘‘It is an honour to be able to support such an outstanding organisation, who relentlessly put themselves in harm’s way daily to save the lives of others across our country. To all at the NSRI team, we salute you.”



