CoCT meets with leadership from informal traders associations

Under the theme 'Trading and living amid Covid-19', the City of Cape Town's Mayoral Committee Member for Urban Management, Alderman Grant Twigg, met with the leadership of informal traders associations today in an effort to help support this industry during the pandemic.
During deliberations with over 20 informal traders associations and 46 representatives, Twigg emphasised that the City recognised the key role that informal trading plays in poverty alleviation, income generation and entrepreneurial development and, in particular, the positive impact that it has on historically disadvantaged individuals and communities.
The meeting was the first of its kind, and was observed under Covid-19 social distancing protocols in the council chambers. Virtual technology was also used.
"We met with the leadership of all informal traders associations this morning to better understand their needs and challenges so that we can continue supporting them going forward," said Twigg.
Twigg said the City is adopting a more developmental approach to the informal trading sector in order to create an environment that is conducive to this sector’s growth, and that such an approach should encourage cooperative partnerships and engagements to bring our collective resources together and enhance the informal economic sector.
The meeting gave the informal traders leadership the opportunity to share matters that are close to their heart to enable the Urban Management Directorate as a whole to better understand and better address the challenges the sector is experiencing.
The leadership raised issues such as:
• Problems with regards to illegal informal trading
• The need for more visible law enforcement
• Greater participation in the process of creating trading plans
The City of Cape Town will be issuing 10,000 CPT+U Covid-19 Informal Traders' Toolkits to qualifying informal traders...
3 days ago
Traders were informed of the City’s ongoing efforts to support their industry amid Covid-19, by issuing 10,000 Covid-19 Informal Traders’ Toolkits
to those who qualify. This is to ensure that traders and their customers can continue to do business in a safe environment and that they conform to the strict health Covid-19 regulations.
The City said it will also look at how to capacitate informal traders associations with skills programmes such as financial management and other soft skills to empower them to better run their businesses.