Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Nedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthLoeriesBizTrendsCannes LionsAfrica MonthYouth Month#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMeta Marketing MastermindsPulp Non FictionOrchids and OnionsBiz TakeoutsIAB Bookmarks AwardsSales EnablementCovid-19#LunchtimeMarketingPendoringLet's Talk DigitalMore Sections..

In the news

RogerwilcoKantarBusiness and Arts South AfricaDStv Media SalesMeltwaterInvibes AdvertisingThe BarBroad MediaJoe PublicNew MediaJacaranda FMMultiChoiceMachine_The Publicity WorkshopAlgoa FMEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

CRM, CX, UX Company news South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Marketing & Media jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Rogerwilco: Responding to the evolution in South Africa's digital marketing landscape

6 Sep 2023
Issued by: Rogerwilco
Since its inception in 2008, local agency Rogerwilco has been at the forefront of South Africa's digital marketing landscape. Over the years, the company has witnessed the evolution of digital platforms, from the infancy of Facebook and Twitter to the advent of Instagram and the birth of the iOS app store.
Rogerwilco: Responding to the evolution in South Africa's digital marketing landscape

In a dynamic digital landscape where change is constant, one thing has remained unwavering: consumers' desire for elegant online experiences. Rogerwilco recognised this fundamental truth early on, even before the concept of User Experience (UX) became a mainstream term in the digital customer experience (CX) sphere.

While the company had an intense focus on customer experience in its first decade, it wasn't until 2018 that Rogerwilco began to speak the language of digital CX. The subsequent year saw the launch of the company's inaugural research report on South African digital customer experience, with a follow-up report in 2021 that specifically examined CX within South Africa's townships.

This deep dive into the online experiences of South African citizens marked a turning point. Rogerwilco subtly repositioned itself, transitioning from being a standard digital marketing agency to a digital CX agency.

What does this repositioning mean?

Rogerwilco continues to offer a comprehensive range of digital marketing services but with a renewed emphasis on the end customer experience. The core principle is to ensure that all solutions provided to clients are seamlessly woven together, driven by a singular goal: delivering a consistently elegant experience across all touchpoints, whether it be a banner ad, a social post, a web page, a video, or an email.

This nuanced approach is not confined to client-facing activities. Rogerwilco has applied the same philosophy to its internal processes. When a client's project requires input from multiple subject matter experts, these experts collaborate closely on delivery, avoiding silos. The result? A puzzle where every piece fits seamlessly into place.

Understanding digital CX

Digital customer experience (CX) is the essence of how a customer perceives a brand based on all their online interactions with it. In today's omni-channel world, consumers use multiple channels for researching and purchasing products and services. Rogerwilco's 2023 CX report highlights that online research influenced over R516bn in physical retail spend, with 67% of consumers reading online reviews before making a purchase.

This underscores the critical importance of digital CX in modern marketing strategies. The quality of digital interactions is paramount; delivering a great online experience cultivates loyalty, repeat business, and word-of-mouth referrals. Conversely, a subpar experience can result in negative reviews, deterring prospective customers.

In a world where information is readily available, and transactions occur at lightning speed, prioritising digital CX can mean the difference between securing a sale and losing a potential customer for life.

Rogerwilco's journey from a digital marketing agency to a digital CX agency exemplifies its commitment to elevating South Africa's digital landscape. With an unwavering dedication to providing consistently elegant online experiences, Rogerwilco continues to shape the future of digital marketing in the region.

NextOptions
Rogerwilco
Rogerwilco is a multi-award winning, independently owned end-to-end digital customer experience agency. We exist to remove the friction in brands' digital engagement with their audiences, no matter the channel or touchpoint.
Read more: Facebook, twitter, Rogerwilco

Related

Revealed: the top-ranking media channels and brands in 2023
KantarRevealed: the top-ranking media channels and brands in 20232 hours ago
B2B and TikTok - more compatible than expected?
MeltwaterB2B and TikTok - more compatible than expected?1 day ago
Woolworths Taste: 20 years and still cooking!
New MediaWoolworths Taste: 20 years and still cooking!1 day ago
Threads will add significant value to PR
Bullion PR & CommunicationThreads will add significant value to PR30 Aug 2023
Eduvos female students taking part in MTN NextGen Stem Programme
EduvosEduvos female students taking part in MTN NextGen Stem Programme22 Aug 2023
Image supplied. CEM Africa 2023 takes place today and tomorrow in Cape Town.
#CEMAfrica2023: AI's impact on CX takes centre stage15 Aug 2023
Global giant Alibaba partners with Arora Online for multinational influencer campaign
Arora OnlineGlobal giant Alibaba partners with Arora Online for multinational influencer campaign15 Aug 2023
Source:
Why Dunkin' and Lego rebrands succeeded - but X missed the mark11 Aug 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz