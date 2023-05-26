Wavemaker appoints Tammy Wilson-Schultz as new chief strategy officer

The South African division of international media house Wavemaker has appointed a new chief strategy officer, Tammy Wilson-Schultz. Wilson-Schultz joined Wavemaker in November 2021 as a business unit director and assumed her new position on 1 May 2023.

In her former role, Wilson-Schultz was responsible for managing Wavemaker’s prestigious Tiger Brands account. This position required strong team management and client leadership capabilities, as well as exceptional strategic and innovative thinking skills, and acute financial acumen. It was her impressive management of this account, combined with her strategic abilities and her way with people, that ultimately led to her promotion.

Prior to Wavemaker, Wilson-Schultz served as a business unit director at Mindshare, where she managed a wide portfolio of clients, including Kimberly-Clark, Chanel, Nokia, Suntory, Volvo, and Unilever. Client partnership and relationship management were a critical part of her work there, too, as was budgetary allocation, strategic direction, and project implementation.

Other previous roles include serving as a digital strategist and planner, both at Mindshare at the Mediashop, and as a digital strategic planner at MIXDigital.

As her impressive CV shows, Wilson-Schultz is passionate about media and has dedicated most of her career to date to enhancing her digital media and strategy knowledge and skills.

“I love a challenge and thrive on new learnings, which is inevitable in the ever-evolving world of media,” she says. “I believe in the power of relationships and enjoy working with a team of people and being able to nurture and mentor them. It’s one of the aspects of my new position that I am most looking forward to.”

Wilson-Schultz holds a Humanities of Art qualification from Howard Community College. She has also completed courses in industrial relations and TV presenting and is currently completing brand management and advanced digital marketing qualifications through the Digital School of Marketing in Johannesburg.

“We are delighted to have Tammy as part of our senior leadership team,” says Merissa Himraj, Wavemaker SA’s CEO. “She has already demonstrated her dedicated work ethic, her passion for her craft, and her excellent people management skills. I have no doubt that she is going to be an integral part of Wavemaker’s future success.”