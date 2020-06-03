The Mpact hard hat face shield: protecting your workforce

The safety of our communities, and those who help build them, are a top priority for us at Mpact. We have launched a face shield, specially designed to attach to a hard hat, in support of the construction and related industries.

Our hard hat face shield, produced from PET, a recyclable material, is designed for comfort and practical use within the construction and related industries.It weighs a mere 34g, offers full facial cover, and is comfortable. The hard hat face shield is suitable to use with safety goggles and over masks. Although easy to clean and re-use, it may be used as a disposable unit.Other shields in our range include the adult and kids face shields that are respectively designed as a ‘one size fits all’ but can be further tightened by using an elastic band between the two loops at the back of the headband.We will soon be launching a face mask too.Our timeous innovation is another way in which we are trying to do our part in fighting this pandemic, helping reduce the spread of the disease and keeping our communities safe.Mpact is the largest paper and plastics packaging and recycling business in Southern Africa with customers that include packaging converters, fruit producers, FMCG companies and other consumer and industrial packaging companies. Mpact’s integrated business model is uniquely focussed on closing the loop in plastic and paper packaging through recycling and beneficiation of recyclables. Mpact has 43 operating sites, 21 of which are manufacturing operations, located in South Africa, Namibia and Mozambique. Sales in South Africa accounted for approximately 87% of Mpact’s total revenue for the current period, while the balance was predominantly to customers in the rest of Africa. Mpact Operations (Pty) Ltd, the major subsidiary of the Group is a B-BBEE Level 1 contributor.