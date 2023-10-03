Industries

Toys R Us, Babies R Us open nes concept store

3 Oct 2023
Toys R Us and Babies R Us come together with the launch of a brand-new concept store in-line with global interior trends in Rosebank Mall store in Johannesburg.
Image supplied
Image supplied

The new store is a pilot for a roll-out which will be implemented nationwide in the coming years and includes the convergence of both Toys R Us and Babies R Us in which the brands champion joy while helping parents on their journey from pregnancy through raising children.

The store design is focused on customer shopping behaviour and combine the Toys R Us and Babies R Us offering in one space while keeping the experience relevant and enjoyable.

With a focus on key brands, an extensive product range including the latest brands and play patterns as well as information signage throughout to guide parents purchasing decisions. The new store's aim is to create a fun environment with moments of magic and calm while providing an engaging shopping experience and a space relevant to kids and their evolving world.

Image supplied
Image supplied

“We’re incredibly excited to present this new store to the South African market, there are several new areas that parents and kids can look forward to including a pause seating area, a mama room for breastfeeding, helpful assistance with our ‘silent salesmen’ as well as a gift registry for both baby showers and kids’ birthday celebrations,” says Catherine Jacoby, marketing manager at Toys R Us.

Jacoby explains that the store has been designed in-line with global interior trends and offers much needed assistance to parents during each stage of their child’s development, ultimately the purpose of the store is to bring joy to our customers. “We have included helpful areas like, how to choose a car seat, choosing the right stroller to suit your lifestyle and measuring the correct bicycle which we believe will be a valued addition to parents visiting the stores and will assist them in their buying decisions.”

“The layout of the store has been heavily influenced by our research around children’s play patterns and toy trends and includes areas for kids to engage and play with the products,” she says. “Today’s shoppers are savvy, and authenticity matters more than ever to these conscious consumers, and this is no different in the toy space as shoppers lookout for toys that offer deep play value.”

Image supplied
Image supplied

Jacoby adds that consumers are more driven by the experiences they have than ever before. “While today’s kids are growing up as digital natives, their parents care about the memories their children are making in the real world and are looking to how they can customise their play experiences.”

She continues: “Giving back is very important to us, which is why we have implemented a donate joy, donate a toy initiative in this store, which will remain as a standard feature,” she adds. “Over and above the new additions to the store, our toy and baby experts will ensure that any advice parents are looking for is on-hand with the added benefits of lay-by offering as well as click and collect for online shopping and a free gift-wrapping station.”

“This store has launched just in time for the festive season,” Jacoby says. “We’re looking forward to welcoming kids, parents and family members of all ages to experience the power of play.”

