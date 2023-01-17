Industries

How to reach South Africa's most influential business leaders

17 Jan 2023
Issued by: Broad Media
MyBroadband offers a range of online advertising solutions that make it easy for your brand to reach our three million readers.
How to reach South Africa's most influential business leaders

South Africa’s top companies all have one thing in common – they advertise on MyBroadband.

This is because MyBroadband is South Africa’s most popular ICT publication, with over three million readers every month. This large audience includes senior business leaders, including CEOs, CTOs, CIOs, business owners, and IT managers.

These influential business leaders are decision-makers in their companies – so many South African businesses turn to MyBroadband to advertise to its illustrious audience.

Advertise on MyBroadband

MyBroadband offers a range of online advertising solutions that make it easy for your brand to reach our 3 million readers. These marketing options include:

  • Sponsored articles
  • Social media promotions
  • Category takeovers
  • What’s Next interviews
  • Dedicated mailers
  • Display banners, and more.

Our incredible marketing team will take care of all aspects of your campaign. This includes writing articles about your products, designing banners, targeting your campaigns, and reporting on performance.

To see what we can do for your company, contact MyBroadband’s advertising team.

Broad Media
Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.

