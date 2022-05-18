kykNET's Kassie-Kuiers reaches 500,000 views in six months

Kassie-Kuiers met Renaldo Schwarp is an interactive digital show shared on kykNET's digital platforms that spotlights the channel's most popular shows like Binnelanders, Suidooster, and Boer Soek 'n Vrou and since its debut in November 2021 has gone on to rake up 500,000 views. It's filled with the latest news, scoops and gossip and brings viewers closer to their favourite stars by asking burning questions.