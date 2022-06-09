RFI: ATI-001 technical and management support to USAID Southern Africa Trade Market Systems Activity

In support of the Prosper Africa, Feed the Future, and other presidential initiatives, the USAID Africa Bureau, Africa Regional Missions, and the Middle East Bureau have established the USAID Africa Trade and Investment (ATI) Programme. The purpose of this programme is to mobilise enterprise-driven solutions that increase trade and investment in Africa, including north and sub-Saharan Africa. ATI will support the strengthening of Africa's markets by developing new trade and investment relationships, particularly between the US and Africa, and achieve development outcomes across sectors in line with USAID's Private Sector Engagement policy and the USG Prosper Africa initiative.