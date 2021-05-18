The Assegai Awards survey results are in. Thank you for participating!

The results of a recently conducted survey into perceptions around the Assegai Integrated Marketing Awards of the Direct Marketing Association of SA (DMASA) are in and they make for interesting and uplifting reading.“It’s a credit to the country’s entire direct and integrated marketing industry that some 75% of respondents are satisfied with the format and style of the annual Assegai Awards ceremony and event and over 90% planned to attend this year,” said David Dickens, CEO of the DMASA.“As an industry, we’ve worked hard to raise the bar and much of the feedback received during our recent survey mentioned how useful the awards are in enabling marketers to benchmark their performance against the wider industry,” adds Dickens.The survey also revealed that more than half the respondents had previously entered the awards, and all indicated that they were satisfied with the online entry process.Aspects for improvement included feedback that there were too many categories, some entry categories were overly subscribed (e.g. social media) and there were suggestions around a potential Assegai Awards Hall of Fame.Qualitative feedback received also included the fact that many marketers appreciated that the Assegai Awards cater to all budgets and enable smaller agencies to participate alongside bigger names, adding that including students in the categories was a smart move. Several respondents also mentioned that they enjoyed watching the excitement of those behind the ads. As always, the networking opportunities afforded by the Assegai Awards evening came in for many mentions.