Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

Nedbank IMC ConferenceWomen's MonthLoeriesBizTrendsCannes LionsOrchids and OnionsPendoring#StartupStory#MEX Music ExchangeMore Sections..

In the news

Switch Energy DrinkStellenbosch University Language CentreMpact PlasticsEntravision in AfricaBataBizcommunity.comMediamarkMegaVision MediaKLAScan DisplayEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Retail Services News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Retail jobs

More JobsSubmit a jobOpen account

Africa


Click-and-collect model opens up more opportunities for SA retailers

8 Sep 2023
As online shopping has surged, so efficient delivery has become a non-negotiable for consumers. In fact, some surveys indicate that as much as 85% of shoppers won't buy from a retailer again if their delivery experience is poor.
Image supplied
Image supplied

Amid the e-commerce explosion, patience for delivery drivers being late or courier companies failing to update customers on their orders has worn thin. Frustrations are boiling over and it’s ultimately the retailers who suffer.

The situation is even worse when it comes to South Africa’s townships. Satellite mapping doesn’t always recognise street addresses in these areas, causing drivers to become lost. And that is presuming they are making drop-offs in the first place, as some couriers fear they may become victims of criminals.

Building customer loyalty using click-and-collect
Building customer loyalty using click-and-collect

9 May 2023

So common have problems in delivery become that South African click-and-collect service provider, Pargo has even produced a series of online ads depicting the litany of emotions people go through when they don’t receive their orders on time.

The latest follows a delivery driver who runs into one problem after the next, from a broken street sign and no cellphone reception to a customer’s mobile going unanswered. This is juxtaposed with a pleasant experience associated with a Pargo Point.

The company’s “Live more, wait less” video shows the impact of a late delivery on a woman’s social life, culminating in a window-rattling scream of anguish.

Pargo CEO, Lars Veul says the ads strike a chord with South Africans because most have experienced these scenarios to one degree or another.

How smart last-mile delivery tech boosts click and collect reliability
How smart last-mile delivery tech boosts click and collect reliability

17 Apr 2023

However, by exploring and offering non-traditional delivery methods, retailers actually stand to benefit.

An online poll conducted by South African news publication The Witness earlier this year found that 53.8% of respondents would rather pick up their goods from a pickup point than be delivered to them.

The click-and-collect model, where customers order online and then collect parcels from a designated point of their choosing at a time that is most convenient to them, has found favour across not only South Africa, but the globe.

This model means that effective and cheaper delivery has been opened up to a much wider audience.

NextOptions
Read more: delivery service, Lars Veul, Pargo, click-and-collect

Related

Building customer loyalty using click-and-collect
Building customer loyalty using click-and-collect9 May 2023
How smart last-mile delivery tech boosts click and collect reliability
How smart last-mile delivery tech boosts click and collect reliability17 Apr 2023
Source: Guzzle
Woolworths announces new partnership with logistics company Pargo22 Dec 2022
Source: Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo
Woolies Dash delivery service expands to more areas in SA7 Dec 2022
Image source:
4 ways to beat tricky last-mile deliveries in SA townships this Black Friday15 Nov 2022
Click-and-collect now part of retailer's omnichannel strategy
Bluegrass DigitalClick-and-collect now part of retailer's omnichannel strategy11 Nov 2022
Online retailers to bolster checkout experience with click and collect
Online retailers to bolster checkout experience with click and collect28 Jul 2022
Source: Edgars
Edgars makes big push into click and collect22 Jun 2022

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz