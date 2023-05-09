Building customer loyalty using click-and-collect

In the world of retail, the adage "keep customers happy and they will keep coming back" still holds true, even with the changes brought about by e-commerce. Whether you run a brick-and-mortar store or an online business, providing convenient access to quality products at affordable prices is key to earning customer loyalty.

Brand equity is a critical factor in the success of any business. Customers are more likely to make repeat purchases from a brand they recognise, and positive associations with a brand can increase its perceived value.

Increasingly, retailers are turning to technology as a means of building customer loyalty. In addition to streamlining order fulfillment, technology can be leveraged to enhance the customer experience and create positive brand associations that go beyond the transactional.

Retailers have discovered that implementing last-mile delivery technology can have a significant impact on attracting and retaining customers. One approach that has proven particularly effective is the click-and-collect model, which allows customers to purchase products online and pick them up at a designated location.

South Africa’s Pargo, for example, works with a range of retail clients, among them Wellness Warehouse, Woolworths, Clicks, HomeChoice, Loot, Edgars, and Cape Union Mart, to offer this service. "These retailers have been able to boost their offering and increase brand equity by implementing the Pargo Click & Collect solution as it provides customers with a convenient and flexible delivery option," says Lars Veul, Pargo's co-founder .

"This model allows customers to collect their orders at a time and location that suits them, making the overall shopping experience more convenient and enjoyable. This has led to increased customer satisfaction and repeat business for retailers."

Additional brand value for the business offering the service is created in that shipping fees are less, the process is more secure and reliable than home or office delivery, and customers are not left wondering when or even if a courier will arrive.

Veul acknowledges that some retailers may be reluctant to implement such tech, believing it may be too costly. They may also feel that their existing delivery options do the job, so changing what works does not make sense.

To address these concerns, Pargo, for example, provides a solution that integrates with existing systems and processes for the purposes of support, training, and guidance. The technology also allows for real-time tracking and monitoring of orders, providing retailers with control over the entire delivery process.

Order fulfilment is vital if a business

Should stock run out it’s safe to say that shoppers will go somewhere else, never to return.

Managing inventory and demand and logistics planning needs to be top priority if the process is to go off without a hitch. The system should include end-to-end tracking and integration with suppliers and vendors. Furthermore, if any delays do occur customers must be notified immediately.

Business owners should also expect that even their best efforts may sometimes go awry. In those instances, they should be quick to assure shoppers that the error will be rectified without delay. Ultimately, order fulfilment is simply another way to build consumer confidence and enhance a brand’s reputation.

Veul says it is also important to continually check back with customers on how they feel about the service they receive, as at the end of the day it is their experience that will keep them loyal to a brand.