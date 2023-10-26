Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..

In the news

DistellEduvosBurger KingMpactPropak Cape 2023Tekkie TownKLATenacityPREverlyticGfK – An NIQ CompanyEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Technology News South Africa

Subscribe to industry newsletters

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Top stories

Africa


AI in the soft drinks industry is set to grow

26 Oct 2023
Coca-Cola has launched a new limited-edition Coca-Cola 3000 Zero Sugar within the Coca-Cola Creations platform, with the help of artificial intelligence (AI). The AI, in cooperation with humans, helped create both the taste and the design of the can, as Coca-Cola tries to identify what the year 3000 would look like for beverages.
Image by from
Image by 2541163 from Pixabay

And it's not just Coca-Cola using AI in the soft drinks category.

Unilever, owner of PepsiCo, has developed AI tools to optimise various aspects of its business operations. Against this backdrop, the usage of AI in the soft drinks industry is set to grow for the discovery of new flavours and to enhance the efficiency of business operations, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

Coca-Cola started with a core question to its customers: What would the year 3000 look like?

Consumers were asked how they saw Coca-Cola in the year 3000 via the Coca-Cola Creations platforms. The company then used AI to analyse all the responses to create the framework for the futuristic product based on how people see the future through emotions, ambitions, colours and flavours.

How far can machine learning and artificial intelligence go in the F&B sector?
How far can machine learning and artificial intelligence go in the F&B sector?

By 28 Sep 2023

Dragos Dumitrachi, analyst at GlobalData, comments: “Based on these inputs from consumers and its knowledge of beverage trends, the AI created a unique packaging and flavour profile for a carbonate in the year 3000. The packaging format is colourful, with a mix of spherical shapes blended in purple, pink, and blue colours with a pixelated logo, and the AI primarily perceived the future as being sugar-free.

This is to be expected as low-calorie carbonates recorded a 39% growth between 2015 and 2023 globally, with this growth set to continue over the next five years, as consumers increasingly focus on their health and wellness. According to the latest global survey by Global Data, 81% of respondents consider that it is nice to have or essential for a product to be good for physical fitness/health.”

Global Data expects the AI market to grow from $81bn in 2022 to $90bn by 2030, with a 35% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during 2022-2030. Recent progress in machine learning (ML) on the back of improved algorithms (e.g., Google’s AlphaGo, OpenAI’s GPT-3/ChatGPT, Tesla’s AutoPilot) and increasing computing power have enabled AI to become more widely used in the soft drinks industry.

The AI-driven applications developed by Unilever leverage neural networks and the GPT API is aimed at enhancing the company’s ability to respond to the evolving needs of its consumer base and broader market dynamics.

On top of that, Unilever is using AI to identify alternative ingredients that can reinforce the resilience of their supply chains, making their products more sustainable and cost-efficient, and streamlining the number of ingredients without impacting the effectiveness or quality of the products.

Dragos concludes: “The AI market in the soft drinks industry is still in its infancy; the rules and laws that will govern it are still under debate. Global Data is forecasting that the use of AI for supply chain, administrative issues, and the discovery of new flavours and packaging formats in the soft drinks industry will only grow.”

NextOptions
Read more: Coca-cola, beverage industry, GlobalData

Related

Sustainable packaging pumps South Africa's bottled water industry
Insight SurveySustainable packaging pumps South Africa's bottled water industry4 Oct 2023
Wunderman Thompson SA triumphs at the 2023 New Generation Awards
Wunderman ThompsonWunderman Thompson SA triumphs at the 2023 New Generation Awards29 Sep 2023
Balancing AI and authenticity: The industry's tightrope walk
PromiseBalancing AI and authenticity: The industry's tightrope walk14 Sep 2023
Source: Arena Events Last year's event. This year's annual Sunday Times GenNext survey top 10 finalists have been announced
Sunday Times GenNext survey Top 10 finalists announced13 Sep 2023
Wunderman Thompson South Africa wins big at the International Creativepool Annual 2023 Awards
Wunderman ThompsonWunderman Thompson South Africa wins big at the International Creativepool Annual 2023 Awards12 Sep 2023
#FoodWashing: A chat with accidental viral sensation and branding expert Matt Rosenman
#FoodWashing: A chat with accidental viral sensation and branding expert Matt Rosenman1 Sep 2023
Coca-Cola Africa welcomes new VP of operations in SA
Coca-Cola Africa welcomes new VP of operations in SA29 Aug 2023
Coca-Cola: The world's most valuable and strongest non-alcoholic drinks brand
Coca-Cola: The world's most valuable and strongest non-alcoholic drinks brand29 Aug 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz