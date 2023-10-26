Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Special Sections

BizTrendsPendoringIMC ConferenceLoeriesWomen's MonthCannes LionsOrchids and Onions#StartupStoryMore Sections..
mobile menu IconHome
mobile menu IconIndustries
mobile menu IconCompanies
mobile menu IconJobs
mobile menu IconEvents
mobile menu IconPeople
mobile menu IconVideo
mobile menu IconAudio
mobile menu IconGalleries
mobile menu IconMy Biz
mobile menu IconAds & Rates
mobile menu IconSubmit content
mobile menu IconMy Account
 

Behind the Selfie Interview Southern Africa

Most Read

7 days 30 days By Industry
Advertise your job ad on Bizcommunity
Submit a job ad >>
Search jobs

Behind the Selfie

Africa

#BehindtheSelfie: Lebo Mothobi-Tilo, marketing director at Tetra Pak

26 Oct 2023
Karabo LedwabaBy: Karabo Ledwaba
Lebo Mothobi-Tilo is the marketing director at Tetra Pak, a food processing and packgaing solutions company. She chats to us about her role and what keeps her inspired daily.
Lebo Mothobi-Tilo is the marketing director at Tetra Pak. Source: Supplied.
Lebo Mothobi-Tilo is the marketing director at Tetra Pak. Source: Supplied.

How did you get to where you are today?

I fell in love with branding when I was a young girl. The University of Pretoria laid the theoretical foundation I needed to understand business and marketing principles. I carried the bag as a pharmaceutical sales representative and that taught me that strategy without implementation is futile.

It was important for me to understand how a brand plan translates into delivering the bottom line, what makes the salesperson and buyer tick and how to bring ideas to life. I transitioned into brand management and development, managing well-known brands in alcoholic beverages and consumer health sectors. Two years ago, I decided to leave my comfort zone in healthcare and venture into the food industry. I have been blessed with great leaders and mentors who have opened doors, challenged my thinking & helped unleash my potential.

What do you do in your current job?

I am currently the marketing director for Tetra Pak South Africa responsible for 10 countries in Southern Africa. I craft and drive strategy deployment by developing local goals, priorities, and projects. My team and I identify and provide innovative & sustainable solutions through an integrated understanding of category, consumers and customers in alignment with company initiatives.

Lungi Molefe is a senior art director. Source: Supplied.
#BehindtheSelfie: Lungi Molefe, senior art director at IMA SA

By 19 Oct 2023

We partner with manufacturers who process, package and deliver quality beverages and food to people all around the world in an efficient manner. In essence, we support our customers from strategic decision-making to operational excellence and beyond.

What word would describe you?

Being.

What are you reading/streaming/watching?

I am reading Finding Me, a memoir penned by Viola Davis

What keeps you inspired?

The knowledge that every day and moment is an opportunity to serve brilliance, touch lives and make an impact.

Give three pieces of advice for people entering the industry

  1. Respect the foundation and legacy you find.
  2. Be curious and learn every day.
  3. It’s not all glitz and glam, if you are not contributing to the bottom line, you are just taking up space.

NextOptions
Karabo Ledwaba
Karabo Ledwaba's articles

About Karabo Ledwaba

Karabo Ledwaba is a Marketing and Media Editor at Bizcommunity and award-winning journalist. Before joining the publication she worked at Sowetan as a content producer and reporter. She was also responsible for the leadership page at SMag, Sowetan's lifestyle magazine. Contact her at karabo@bizcommunity.com
Read more: marketing, packaging, Tetra Pak, University of Pretoria

Related

New technology on show at Propak Cape reflecting latest industry trends
Propak Cape 2023New technology on show at Propak Cape reflecting latest industry trends2 days ago
#OrchidsandOnions: Springboks prove we are indeed Stronger Together
#OrchidsandOnions: Springboks prove we are indeed Stronger Together3 days ago
Sustainable recycling and bio-degradable solutions on show at Propak Cape
Propak Cape 2023Sustainable recycling and bio-degradable solutions on show at Propak Cape23 Oct 2023
Imag supplied from The Disney Plane reveal, captured by Mpho Ramathikithi, ZCMC Media. Disney’s biggest festive retail campaign in South Africa, May Your Wishes Come True has kicked off with a co-branded celebratory aircraft livery on Lift featuring some of the most iconic and memorable characters from Disney, Marvel and Star Wars
Disney's biggest retail campaign "Lift's" into the sky23 Oct 2023
Source: © Warc A new forecast by Warc puts global retail media ad investment at $141.7bn for 2024
Retail Media: The advertising story of the decade with global advertising spend set to reach $128.2bn20 Oct 2023
Lungi Molefe is a senior art director. Source: Supplied.
#BehindtheSelfie: Lungi Molefe, senior art director at IMA SA19 Oct 2023
Grant Pleming, managing director of the Racket Club. Source: Supplied.
Experiential marketing's future: Integration and innovation anchored in data19 Oct 2023
MultiChoice is committed to developing and sustaining scarce machine learning technology skills
MultiChoiceMultiChoice is committed to developing and sustaining scarce machine learning technology skills18 Oct 2023

News

More industry news

Let's do Biz