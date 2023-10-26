BehindtheSelfie: Lebo Mothobi-Tilo, marketing director at Tetra Pak

Lebo Mothobi-Tilo is the marketing director at Tetra Pak, a food processing and packgaing solutions company. She chats to us about her role and what keeps her inspired daily.

Lebo Mothobi-Tilo is the marketing director at Tetra Pak. Source: Supplied.

How did you get to where you are today?

I fell in love with branding when I was a young girl. The University of Pretoria laid the theoretical foundation I needed to understand business and marketing principles. I carried the bag as a pharmaceutical sales representative and that taught me that strategy without implementation is futile.

It was important for me to understand how a brand plan translates into delivering the bottom line, what makes the salesperson and buyer tick and how to bring ideas to life. I transitioned into brand management and development, managing well-known brands in alcoholic beverages and consumer health sectors. Two years ago, I decided to leave my comfort zone in healthcare and venture into the food industry. I have been blessed with great leaders and mentors who have opened doors, challenged my thinking & helped unleash my potential.

What do you do in your current job?

I am currently the marketing director for Tetra Pak South Africa responsible for 10 countries in Southern Africa. I craft and drive strategy deployment by developing local goals, priorities, and projects. My team and I identify and provide innovative & sustainable solutions through an integrated understanding of category, consumers and customers in alignment with company initiatives.

We partner with manufacturers who process, package and deliver quality beverages and food to people all around the world in an efficient manner. In essence, we support our customers from strategic decision-making to operational excellence and beyond.

What word would describe you?

Being.

What are you reading/streaming/watching?

I am reading Finding Me, a memoir penned by Viola Davis

What keeps you inspired?

The knowledge that every day and moment is an opportunity to serve brilliance, touch lives and make an impact.

Give three pieces of advice for people entering the industry