Shoprite and Checkers support small suppliers this Black Friday

Shoprite and Checkers are helping small suppliers grow their volumes this Black Friday as customers flock to its stores looking for value on everyday essentials and groceries between Thursday, 23 November and Sunday, 26 November 2023.

Image supplied

Small toy manufacturer Hope Sonic is based in Blackheath, Cape Town, with approximately 130 employees (majority women), most of whom live within walking distance of the factory. Available from Shoprite and Checkers supermarkets nationwide and manufactured from recycled materials, the following toys are discounted by 50% for Black Friday:

Zeus building blocks (100 pieces) – R99.99 (save 50%)



Zeus ride-on bike – R199.99 (save 50%)

Launched earlier this year, Shoprite’s Homegrown private label product range is sourced locally from primarily small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) including Wonder Snacks, Khayelitsha Cookies and Exotic Taste. This Black Friday, buy any two Homegrown products and save 10%.

Browns Foods was started in Mabel and Wale Akinlabi’s home kitchen in Johannesburg 2019. This husband-and-wife team’s frozen corn dogs come in three different flavours – Awesome Original, Jalapeño Cheese, and Creamy Cheese. For Black Friday, each 350g box of Browns Foods corn dogs will retail for R44.99 each (save R18) in all Checkers Gauteng supermarkets.

Other Black Friday deals from small suppliers include:

Sherley’s ginger biscuits 500g – buy 2 for R80 (save R20) – available from Checkers Free State & Northern Cape



Regano pasta sauce 300g – buy 2 for R20 (save R10) – available from Shoprite Western Cape



HQ Foods mango atchar 375ml – buy 2 for R20 (save R50) – available from Shoprite Western Cape



Additionally, considering the pressure many households are under, Shoprite and Checkers have worked closely with its suppliers to identify discounts that will provide customers with meaningful savings and value on everyday essentials and groceries.

Some of the biggest household savings this Black Friday include:

Shoprite:

Omo Hand Washing Powder 2kg for R49.99 (save R25)



Pampers Value Pack Nappies or Pants for R149.99 Each (save R105)



Huggies Dry Comfort Value Pack Nappies for R119.00 (save R80)



Baby Soft 2-ply Toilet Paper 9s for R59.99 (save R31)



Weetbix 900g for R45.00 (save R23)

Checkers:

Jacobs Krönung/Gold Instant Coffee 200g for R99 (save R65)



Omo 2kg/1.5L Laundry Liquids and Detergents for R59 (save R46)



Finish Dishwashing Tablets 50/56 per pack – buy one get the second free (save R260)



Pampers Jumbo Pack Baby-Dry / Premium Care Value Pack Nappies/Pants - R199 per pack (save R126)



Lean Beef Mince - R89 per kg



Nestle / Dairymade Gelata Roma Premium Ice Cream 1.5L – buy 2 for R140 (save R100)



Philips XL Essential Airfryer 1.2kg/6.2L for R1 499 (save R1 500)

Black Friday will run from Thursday, 23 November to Sunday 26 November 2023 at Shoprite, Checkers, Checkers Hyper, Checkers Foods, Checkers Little Me, Checkers Outdoor and UNIQ stores nationwide.