Shoprite and Checkers support small suppliers this Black Friday

Small toy manufacturer Hope Sonic is based in Blackheath, Cape Town, with approximately 130 employees (majority women), most of whom live within walking distance of the factory. Available from Shoprite and Checkers supermarkets nationwide and manufactured from recycled materials, the following toys are discounted by 50% for Black Friday:
Launched earlier this year, Shoprite’s Homegrown private label product range is sourced locally from primarily small, medium and micro enterprises (SMMEs) including Wonder Snacks, Khayelitsha Cookies and Exotic Taste. This Black Friday, buy any two Homegrown products and save 10%.
Browns Foods was started in Mabel and Wale Akinlabi’s home kitchen in Johannesburg 2019. This husband-and-wife team’s frozen corn dogs come in three different flavours – Awesome Original, Jalapeño Cheese, and Creamy Cheese. For Black Friday, each 350g box of Browns Foods corn dogs will retail for R44.99 each (save R18) in all Checkers Gauteng supermarkets.
Other Black Friday deals from small suppliers include:
Additionally, considering the pressure many households are under, Shoprite and Checkers have worked closely with its suppliers to identify discounts that will provide customers with meaningful savings and value on everyday essentials and groceries.
Some of the biggest household savings this Black Friday include:
Black Friday will run from Thursday, 23 November to Sunday 26 November 2023 at Shoprite, Checkers, Checkers Hyper, Checkers Foods, Checkers Little Me, Checkers Outdoor and UNIQ stores nationwide.